Less than a month to AFCON qualifiers, Black Stars without a coach

The Black Stars of Ghana

In less than a month to playing Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, the Ghana football association is yet to name a coach for the national men's soccer team the BLack stars.

This is due to how the Ghana Football Association authorities are struggling to settle on the salary of coach Otto Addo who qualified Ghana for this year's world cup but shocking news confirms the GFA wants to pay him far lesser than they use to pay foreign coaches, whilst some GFA executives are looking for kickbacks according to an inside source. Beforehand over the coaching job to Otto Addo.



There is deep disagreement on how to pay his salary and allowances had it been a foreign coach they will have by now settled on the issue according to news reaching freelance journalist network.



CAF has already approved Robert Mensah Stadium on the cape coast and Ghana will host Madagascar on June 1. But sadly, the preparation of Ghana is very poor as the team is in disarray and yet lacks a coach to lead them.

Players are supposed to be handed an invitation this week but who will invite them is a multi-million dollar question.



The FA is totally on games play and Ghanaians must shine their eyes.