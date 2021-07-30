Let Assin North by election exhibit political maturity devoid of violence

Mr. Joe Gyaakye Qayson member of parliament for Assin North

Currently, the talk of the town is the outcome of the election petition ruling at the Cape Coast high court about the eligibility of Mr. Joe Gyaakye Qayson as a member of parliament for Assin North.

The High Court in it ruling cancelled the 2020 parliamentary election in Assin North constituency and ordered the EC to organize a fresh elections.



The court Presided by Justice Kwasi Boakye, has restrained the Assin North member of parliament (MP) from ever holding himself as the member of parliament (MP) for Assin North constituency.



If the National Democratic Congress (NDC) do not contest or go for an appeal by filling a "Stay of Execution, for the verdict against their member of parliament(MP) to seek for a redress or Justice of the ruling at a higher court, will pave a way for by election in the Assin North constituency.



If it becomes Clear for a by election to elect another Member Parliament to represent the people of Assin North constituency, the two major political parties must exhibits maturity and understanding of ensuring a peaceful electoral process of transition.



This by election, will be keenly contested because of the little margin of numbers with regard to majority in parliament. The NPP won the presidential election in Assin North with a little over 50 percent, whilst the NDC won the parliamentary election around 55 percent.



Chereponi, Atiwa, Wulensi, Ayawaso West Wogun etal, were fiercely contested that can be described as deadly and in rambo style. The Assin North imminent by election can be anticipated to be the battle for the gods looking at the dynamic in the 8th parliament that has never occurred in our history with the opposition NDC having the Speaker at the side with only a number behind to split the house.

Political parties going into this by election must not make it a repetition of Ayawaso West Wugon and play to the rules of the electoral process in order not to deter or discourage electorates of participating in any future elections.



This upcoming by election, will also be a test case for the newly acting Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare who has a responsibility of measurement for ensuring peace and tranquility devoid of biases during and after the electoral process.



Those unscrupulous persons who always bent on transporting violence by hiding behind muscle men to perpetuate electoral crimes to desists from that since the people there are known to be brave to avert any bloody clash.



I will plead with the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) to calm their supporters down in the Constituency for a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the election.



Elections are organized to express our rights of choosing who to lead in a any democratic dispensation and that must be done without violence. Elections are held for development and we should see ourselves as one people with different ideologies all skewed towards developing our country.



Let us all think about Ghana first and cherish the peaceful coexistence atmosphere we find ourselves in and to our politicians, both side, you must stop condescending the electorates and Ghanaians by depriving them with developments and opportunities and not seeing them us important only during elections for the betterment of our country.

Compromising the peace with violence will draws our development back as we can recall the disruptions by the military coups in the latter 1960s to 80s.



EC must also exhibit professionalism of ensuring transparency and renew confidence from both political parties. Political parties must also respect the rules and eschew from hyperonization of non electoral irregularities to create unnecessary tensions.



All the stakeholders must come together to promote and preach peaceful campaign messages to their followers.



God bless our home land Ghana and give us peace forever.



Amen.