Let's have more local involvement in Ghana lithium discovery chain

File Photo

Ghana has discovered a new mineral known as lithium in commercial quantities.

Basically, lithium is now the new 'ish' resource because it is among the top ten most expensive minerals in the world.



The mineral lithium is versatile, and the most important use of lithium is in rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptop, digital cameras, electric vehicles, ceramics, and heat resistant glass.



Lithium is also used in some non-rechargeable batteries for things like heart pacemakers, toys, and clocks.



Lithium-based compounds such as lithium carbonate (LiCO3) are used as drugs to treat manic-depressive disorders.



Lithium is one of the natural resources that falls in tandem with green energy and renewable energy.



In this vein, there is a need to consider retrospectively a sustainable plan for this new gold.

Pressing issues about this “new gold” has been revolving around different caveats.



Why is Lithium Mining under criticism?



The ‘new gold’ - lithium was discovered in the Volta Region.



Taking into consideration the merits, demerits, landscape details and other contributing factors are we ready to mine lithium in the Volta region?



There are global critical reports on the extraction of lithium from salars. In some areas, locals complain about increasing drought, which for example threatens livestock farming or leads to vegetation drying out.



From the point of view of experts, it is still unclear to what extent the drought is related to lithium mining.

It is undisputed that no drinking water is needed for lithium production itself.



What is disputed, on the other hand, is the extent to which the extraction of saltwater leads to an influx of fresh water and thus influences the groundwater at the edge of the salars.



To assess this, the underground water flows in the Atacama Desert in Chile, for example, have not been sufficiently researched.



In addition to lithium mining, possible influencing factors include copper mining, tourism, agriculture and climate change.



Is Government ready to mine Lithium effectively and efficiently?



Basically, the current government will go back to the “Sankofa” tradition and spew old words: ‘We don’t have the experts and technical know - how to mine this resource and expand the base of mineral production.’ So, we will need expatriates and foreigners.

The superpowers and westerners that are known messiahs of all resource mining will be invited to the table.



The likes of China, Australia, Portugal and Argentina will be freely allowed to come mine this new gold while we fight for the meager royalties.



With eight million tons, Chile has the world’s largest known lithium reserves. This puts the South American country ahead of Australia (2.7million tons), Argentina (2million tons) and China (1 million tons).



Within Europe, Portugal has smaller quantities of the valuable raw material. The total global reserves are estimated at 14 million tons.



Is Lithium mining safe to protect future of the youth?



The astounding and miserable side of the untold story is Ghana with its own lithium will negotiate badly and blindly– as though the resource is for the foreigners.

They will end up in a weird (at most 15 % or 20%) gain to the nation and the rest to the power brokers and westerners.



The dawn of the embezzlement era is catching steam gradually to engulf this ‘new gold’ - lithium. Anticipations on unbearable schemes to own and will this ‘new gold’ to family members and nephews is scary. In a nutshell, it is not funny again.



If the youth of today are to keep quiet and allow this unsensitive ruling government to take us for granted and continue to jeopardize our future then, I can say with every iota of conviction that we need to ARISE! The TIME IS NOW, we won’t keep mute for lithium to be willed to any of these nephews and children of them ANYMORE!!!!