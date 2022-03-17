Let's protect Mahama, he is the hope for the poor

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

A Jewish leader was interviewed on why Blacks are underdeveloped, and the response was staggering!

Interviewer: Why are blacks so behind economically?



Jewish leader: The only thing blacks understand is consumption. Blacks don't understand the importance of creating and building wealth. The fundamental rule is to keep your money within your racial group.



We the Jews build Jewish businesses, hire Jewish, buy Jewish, and spend Jewish. There is nothing wrong with that but, it is basic rule black cannot comprehend and follow:



"He kills his fellow blacks daily instead of wanting to see his fellow black succeed. 93% of blacks killed in America are by other blacks."



This tendency of "Pulling Him Down," (Ph.D.) is very common in Africa, especially in Ghana. People’s inability to comprehend the unmistakable reality of the consequences of Ph.D. is something that baffles me a lot. And I mean the consequences of preventing the poor man from making it to the top.



The heinous enthrallment against selflessness and patriotism is becoming worrying and a widespread scourge -- great visionaries who desire to help develop our country have been "killed" and are still being "killed".



I am very much convinced that but for the "killing" of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah by opposition elements, Ghana would have been rubbing shoulders with developed countries by now, and I am sure many people share this conviction. Don't you think that with Nkrumah's Industrial Revolution, unemployment would have been at its lowest ebb by now, giving some relief to the poor man? Unfortunately, the fiendish forces of backwardness made sure it never happened.

This scenario reminds me of Max Romeo's "Poor Man's Life" whose lyrics go like this:



Is there any hope for them?



Is there any hope for us?



A poor man's life as I see it



Is living 'cause he must



What are the chances of him



Making it to the top

When the forces are working hard



To see to it he drops



Young men and women



Trying hard can't get a job



Little children on the street



They all should be in school



Still others in the fields

Working day and night



While others walk around



It's a terrible sight



Is there any hope for them?



Is there any hope for us?



A poor man's life as I see it



Is living 'cause he must

What are the chances of him



Making it to the top



When the forces are working hard



To see to it he drops



It is very obvious that similar forces which militated against Osagyyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and prevented him from developing our beloved nation are fighting against former President John Dramani Mahama. Contrary to some people’s presumptuous and brazen accusations and lies that he has nothing to offer, he laid the foundation of the economy of this country for a major take-off during his first term in office as president. His infrastructure footmarks are there for everyone to see.



Until we prevent people from killing our "prophets" the poor man's life would always be that of destitution; this is the more reason why we don't have to stand aside and watch people kill the vision of former President John Mahama. Our love for him must be unrequited. Let's help him to succeed. Working against him is sabotage to the poor man's life; this will be a scar on our conscience and posterity will never forgive us.