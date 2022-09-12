Let's quit apportioning blame and start helping to improve the entertainment industry

Nana Yaw Ayeh

As Ghanaians, we must end the blame game and revive our entertainment business.

Our musicians have done an outstanding job of elevating Ghanaian music to international prominence. What they need is industry support to propel them even further. It is past time for the industry to stop pointing fingers and instead focus on the sector's improvement.



Like Ghanaians, we must work together to build a strong industry, just as our neighbours are doing. We need to be in big places with plugs so we can tap into our people, whether it's music or movies.



Nigerians do it this way: they send their creative individuals to every sector at the same time, making sure they have a position in the entertainment business where they can plug their art or acts in.



In Ghana, we constantly criticise our abilities without offering appropriate answers that will have an impact, but just to ruin their ambitions.

As a result, I see nothing wrong with what Sarkodie said. And, contrary to popular belief, I do not believe he is impolite or disrespectful, but we must think as a nation and take steps to improve the situation.



When we work together, we are strong, but when we are separated, the outsiders always outnumber us. If Nigerians were previously here, trying to find their way out, and you think our industry isn't as powerful as you imagined, I don't think you're paying as close attention to our industry as you should.



Fella Kuti arrived in Ghana before becoming famous throughout the world, and he was Nigeria's biggest thing ever. I'm not even going to bring up 2face, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and others. They were all here before, and look at them now, climbing world stages, while we are stuck here due to jealousy and enmity among ourselves.