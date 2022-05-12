Let’s vote on merit, aspirant tells NPP delegates

Robert Sarfo-Mensah is a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo North

Mr. Robert Sarfo-Mensah, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo North Constituency in the Ahafo Region has advised delegates of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) impending regional elections to vote on merit, and not allow themselves to be influenced and deceived with monetary gains.

He said election 2024 remained crucial to the NPP, hence the need for the delegates to choose hard working and regional executives with proven track record to lead the party to break the eight-year-cycle.



Mr. Sarfo-Mensah said vote buying did not only threaten the party’s internal democracy, but would consequently narrow the fortunes of the party in the next general elections, saying “if you allow them to buy your conscience with money, we are all going to suffer in opposition.



Speaking in an interview with Newsmen at Goaso, ahead of the NPP’s regional elections to be held on May 22, this year, Mr. Sarfo-Mensah who is vying for the Ahafo Regional Chairmanship position said he was optimistic that the delegates would vote for him.



“We are aware that some of the aspirants are trying to buy the conscience of some of the delegates with money. But the delegates must also understand if they allow that it would affect our fortunes.

“It is only selfish aspirants who might attempt to use money to influence the voting pattern. In fact we need hard working regional executives with passion and exuberance to lead the party to victory. Money is good, but we must also consider the interest of the party in the election 2024”, he said.



Mr. Sarfo-Mensah said “our political opponents are also monitoring our regional elections from afar and it’s their expectation that we go to polls and elect executives who can’t lead the party to victory 2024”.



“This is why the delegates must consider and check the proven track records of the various aspirants so that they would not make uninformed decisions and regret later”, he indicated.



Mr. Sarfo-Mensah also advised the various aspirants and their followers to remain decorous and conduct clean and healthy campaigns that would disturb the prevailing unity in the party in the region.