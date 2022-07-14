Letter from Unlce to Akatamansonian

Kofi Totobi Quakyi

Fellow Akatamansonians,

My recent visitations and engagements with party activists and NDC support groups across parts of the Western and Greater Accra regions have been worth the time and resources spent. There are organizational and logistical challenges, but there’s no mistaking the enthusiasm and commitment on the ground. I’m happy to continue to contribute to efforts to rally the base.



This is however not new. I have throughout the years, been making similar rounds, albeit on the quiet. I still prefer that. But publicizing these activities from time to time encourages the base and hopefully spurs others into action.



Strangely, I am hearing whispering in some quarters that my recent publicized activities may be a signal of lacing my boots for 2028 or whichever. There can be nothing like that, fellow Comrades. Such speculation is what one would describe as an inverted pyramid of piffle. It is exciting claptrap and nothing more.



I can’t wait to see an entirely new generation of leaders at the helm of affairs of our great NDC in 2028 and beyond. Their emergence and opportunities will be greatly enhanced by an NDC victory in 2024.



So at this point in time, I am focused entirely on contributing my widow's mite to the victory of the NDC and JM, our presumptive flag bearer in the coming election. I trust him to provide the type of far-sighted leadership and reassuring Presidency the nation is yearning for.

In 2028, I’ll be available, but ONLY for hire as a consultant to any Presidential hopeful deserving of my expertise. The service will be free of charge.



For now, comrades and friends in the NDC, let it all be about 2024. Let’s get to work together for a decisive win.



We must not let ourselves down. Ghanaians are looking up to us.



Let us be deserving of the moment.



Cheers.

Kofi Totobi Quakyi



Sekondi, Western Region



Wednesday, July 13, 2022