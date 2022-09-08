Letter to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, the president of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

RE: City of Newark Teacher exchange opportunity

I would like to humbly suggest that regarding your trip to the city of Newark, New Jersey USA on September 10, 2022, there is an opportunity to discuss a teacher exchange program with Mayor Ras Baraka.



Newark currently has teacher shortage and is advertising a starting salary for teachers of US$62,000 annually plus a sign-on bonus and other benefits.



Ghana’s teaching excellence is recognized globally and hence an arrangement that will help the city of Newark meet its teaching staff challenges while saving money and also helping GHANA benefit from the revenue share and technology transfer coupled with the financial benefits to the teachers will be a win-win for all.



I suggest an arrangement for instance of US$48,000 annually will save the city of Newark annually US$14,000 per teacher Ghana will then split the difference with the teacher 50:50.



The teachers could be given a special working visa that requires them to return to Ghana after four years.

This arrangement, if done right, will bring about successes that could be replicated in cities across the US and ultimately globally.



I have other suggestions that will benefit our nation. I am available to assist to ensure that this program becomes a success. Please contact my office at your earliest convenience to set up a phone call.



I wish you a safe trip and a successful visit to the US.



Thank you.



Donrikus@gmail.com