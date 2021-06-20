Letter to the President

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Good afternoon, Mr President!

How are you in your exclusive residence?



I have long remained in a painful silence



But now I can't be anymore indifferent



I know you would want to know my identity



Don't worry, just call me Mr/Ms Concerned Ghanaian



This long letter contains all my sincerity



And I hope that my conscience would be my guardian



No one doubts that you're making efforts



That's true -- it's even sung by the parrots



But the big question: are your efforts enough?



Many responses say things are getting tough



While others whine that everything is totally rough



Hmmm! Well, are you really........aware



Of all the happenings that all eyes stare at?



Guns walking in streets like men

Prices speeding like Mercedes-Benz



Unemployment already high on flight



Yet galamsey is what you want to fight



What should galamseyers do if there's no job?



These are muscular men to make cities hot!



No job, no galamsey: this's a good reason to rob



I'm sorry, you need an immediate decision if not



This nation will fall and run helplessly to a nought



If I may permit me to make a suggestion



If you may, call it the greatest contribution



I don't mean to say our parliamentarians are not worth it



It's no opposite for the ministers -- they are all worth it



But....isn't it too much......or you see it as very normal?



Tell you the truth.................for us, it is very very abnormal!



What are we talking about here -- I mean their salaries

These and many more have become great worries



Come to think of it -- how much fuel do they use a day?



This brings the cars they use to light -- those V8



Not to talk of electricity and other allowances......eeiii!



The above is nothing but only enlightenment



I never said you never knew but in fact when



Will, you put pieces together for amendments?



I advise: don't wait for the painful sentiments



For it may come not as sheep but a hungry beast



Attacking, biting, squeezing and killing for feasts



Just as it has already started in the cities' streets



And all may come down -- from the highest to the least



We live on riches but we are totally wretched



No doubt -- all our leaders are entirely wicked



Useless education has made the nation naked

Go to schools -- only chewing and pouring



No practicality -- making learning boring



Come out of school -- with nothing scoring



Don't we deserve to be called black monkeys



If we have all the golden doors but useless keys?



In fact, our country needs divine intervention



But who is ready to make this an intention



Those to pray for Ghana are all in church-markets



Selling, buying and making gains into their pockets



Hmmm! Oluwa have mercy!



Everything is turning too risky!



All the answers remain tricky!



I need a pause; I need a little coffee!



Don't forget to add some more perfumes!



For the situation is giving me more fumes!

Okay, I'm back to you, Mr President!



I'm very sorry; my throat was parched



Just a little coffee for another good start



And some perfumes to drive away from the scent



Hmmm.....how I wish I could say more



But already losing strength and ink



Anyway, I wish this little would stand for all



And you will really have a think



.......................................about it



But until then, God help our Country!



..................................Yours sincerely!



(Mr/Ms Concerned Ghanaian)