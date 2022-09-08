Liverpool torn into shreds in Naples

The game ended in a 4-1 against Liverpool

Yesterday was another interesting matchday in the 2022/23 edition of the UEFA Champions League. It was a day not full of surprises. I wasn't startled at all. It was just a usual day for me. What happened only goes to prove the notion that if you don't have money, forget about success in football. If you don't plan properly you are bound to fail. The win by Bayern Munich and the other teams were mere formalities.

The situation involving Liverpool was quite interesting. They were mauled at the Maradona stadium by 4 goals to nil. It's surprising how far Liverpool has fallen. The Merseyside club has been in a gentle decline from the start of the season. The sale of Sadio Mane seems to have a toll on the side. The form of Salah too hasn't been impressive either. This has led to some fans saying that Mane was the one carrying Salah at the club.

Liverpool was challenging for a quadruple just last season. But all seems to be going south right now. It's too early to judge them now. Injuries too haven't helped them at all but it's all part of the game. The early signs are not looking good. The transfer window has ended. By the time the January transfer window opens, the situation might have gone worse. It will take some time for the players on injury to recover their form when they return. What's the guarantee that their January transfer window will be a success? Will they be able to survive till January? Only time will tell.