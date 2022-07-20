Long story short

File photo

Politicians, now beware!

Not of dogs, but your lies.



They are leeches and ticks



Sucking our blood in pain



And sinking the state in vain



Politicians, now beware!

Not of mobs, but your inertia.



It is like a toothless dog



That also sleeps on a job



And thinks of biting a thief



Politicians, now beware!

Not of dreams, but your promises.



They are hyenas trying to fast



In the next minute eating their own



And later blame the sleeping lion



Politicians, now beware!

Not of ranks, but your greed.



If it was a good economic failure



Management now on dialysis



Keep saying the state is healthy