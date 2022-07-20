Long story short

0
Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Politicians, now beware!

Not of dogs, but your lies.

They are leeches and ticks

Sucking our blood in pain

And sinking the state in vain

Politicians, now beware!

Not of mobs, but your inertia.

It is like a toothless dog

That also sleeps on a job

And thinks of biting a thief

Politicians, now beware!

Not of dreams, but your promises.

They are hyenas trying to fast

In the next minute eating their own

And later blame the sleeping lion

Politicians, now beware!

Not of ranks, but your greed.

If it was a good economic failure

Management now on dialysis

Keep saying the state is healthy

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi
