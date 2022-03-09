Looking back on the journey of Pre-independent Ghana

Ghana Flag

Pre-independent Ghana saw the emergence of powerful and Charismatic personalities such as Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Joseph Boakye Dankwah( J. B Danquah), George Grant, Arkoh Adjei, Joseph Ephraim Casely Hayford(J.E. Casely Hayford) and other members of the Big Six as well as movements and Protests Groups such as, Aborigines Right Protection Society, The Fante Confederation, National Congress Of British West Africa and others who seek to achieve Self governance and independence for the colonized Ghana(Gold Coast).

Despite the struggles and continuous agitation for self government by the nationalist leaders and movements it still to centuries and decades before the People were allowed to partake partially in the administration of the Country and gradually given the majority seat in the then legislative council after the 1946 general elections. This became the gateway for independence for the Gold Coast now Ghana.



On the 11th December, 1956, the a Bill known as the GHANA INDEPENDENCE BILL was reintroduced in the British parliament after several failed attempts. At this point the continuous agitation of nationalist movements and the establishment of political parties such as UGCC, CPP and the rest made the British to reconsider the Bill. On January 1957, the Bill was passed.



We shouldn’t forget that Ghana’s independence would have been earlier if not the Baffuor Akoto’s National Liberation Movement’s agitation for Federal system of Government as against the Unitary system of Government suggested by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and The referendum to decide whether the Trans-Volta Togoland should be part of Ghana which was about having independence or to Join their counterparts in Togo.



However All the above limitations were sorted paving way for Ghana’s independence after the Bill has been passed. Dr. Joseph Boakye Danquah suggested the name Ghana which literally Means “Strong warrior Kings”, a title which was accorded to the Kings of Medieval Ghana empire founded in the modern day Senegal, Mali, Mauritania regions.

Why 6th March



One key many Ghanaians has failed to find out is the reason why 6th March was Chosen as a date for Ghana’s independence. The date six March was scheduled for Ghana’s independence was that The Bond of 1844 which was a peaceful agreement between the British and Some local Chiefs was signed on 6th March so therefore the independence which is also a peaceful transition of governmental power to the indigenes was Scheduled on 6th March 1957.



On this note I wish each and every Ghanaian a happy Independence Week celebration.