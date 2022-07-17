Love: What it means

Love

The question of love has been in the forefront of many policy debates as to what it really means.

In this regard, love will be examined within 3 domains. That is agape, philos, and Eros.



Agape connotes " Godly Love ". Love of the divine. Heavenly Love. The kind of love that exists between man/woman and his/her maker. Love with the supreme being. The omnipotent Lord, who dominates in the affairs of men. He who has the power to change everything, from the beginning to the end of time. The all-knowing God - Onyame - the great father of the universe.



In this relationship, there is a revered admiration for the great one. That, the great one is able to change circumstances in a twinkle of an eye. He is so powerful that his abilities are hard to comprehend or immeasurable.



And in this regard, if he showers his love upon you, great or untold blessings abound. And in the same manner, if he is not on your side or if his love, mercies, grace and kindness are away from you, this could lead to very devastating consequences or outcomes.



And perhaps for this very reason, man holds his maker in the highest respect and esteem. A divine acknowledgement of his power, love and affection that he bestows on man.



The love between man and his Lord is shown by many examples in the good book- the Bible.

For example, the Lord helped the people of Israel to escape the tyranny of the Egyptian Pharaohs by bringing plaques upon them. This liberation showed God's commitment and mercy to help those afflicted by a higher power or authority. His faithfulness and love to deliver his people from captivity.



The same Lord used the little boy David to defeat the mighty philistine - Goliath. He also showed his love to Noah and saved him and his family from the mighty floods that destroyed the earth.



Furthermore, the uniqueness of God's love towards man is seen in him sending his only begotten son to save the world from condemnation and sin. And to restore a new order of grace, mercy, love and redemption and the platform for rejuvenation, hope, fortitude and progress for all who believe in his name, that he is the great equalizer of our faith and love divine.



The philos domain of love relates to the love we have for our family. The love you share with your mother, father, brothers and sisters, family members, etc. Here you are bound by blood and the essence of the same roots.



It is for this reason that, your mother or father will spend their last cent or pesewa on you to give you a better life. Educate you, send you to the best schools in the world whilst all she has is an elementary school education. It is for the same reason, a mother will deny herself of food but is content to feed her child.



It is also for this very reason that, a father may sell his last property to cater for the needs his children. Indeed, it is also for the same reason a brother or sister may join their efforts and resources to cater for a younger brother or sister when aging parents can no more bear the burden of meeting the urgent needs of their children.

Love philos helps you understand why the saying blood is thicker than water holds strong as a brother or sister will donate a kidney to save another brother/ sister's life.



And even in the workplace one could argue that, love dwells in the hearts of men - which is propelled by the idea that, when men/women work together in love greater reward is achieved.



Love Eros: Romantic love. This could be examined in regard to the amorous aspect of love. The love a man has for a woman or vice versa. This perhaps relates to one falling in love, courting, dating and marriage. This kind of love may evolve to a point where: one person or both parties may regard each other as soulmates.



Where they feel they are inseparable, their thoughts and minds are alike in almost every facet of their lives. They share a very deep connection and act in ways that give them the greatest joy, happiness, comfort and pleasure. They become synced in their attitudes, political persuasions, religion, philosophies and sexual habits. They act crazy about one another. And sometimes become jealous when one gets attention from another person deemed inimical to their relationship.



However, Loretta Scott King argues that "love is such a powerful force. It’s there for everyone to embrace-that kind of unconditional love for all of humankind. That is, the kind of love that impels people to go into the community and try to change conditions for others, to take risks for what they believe in". While Eckhart Tolle points out that, " to love is to recognize yourself in another."



Elizabeth Gilbert holds the view that, "to be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow - this is a human offering that can border on the miraculous."

And Eric Fromm indicates that, "love isn't something natural. Rather it requires discipline, concentration, patience, faith, and the overcoming of narcissism. It isn't a feeling, it is a practice." But, ICE T is of the view that, "passion makes the world go 'round. Love just makes it a safer place."



While Helen Fisher indicates that, "there's all kinds of reasons that you fall in love with one person rather than another: Timing is important. Proximity is important. Mystery is important." Jodi Picoult says, "I believe in love. I think it just hits you and pulls the rug out from underneath you and, like a baby, demands your attention every minute of the day.”



Along silimar lines of thinking Joe Manganiello argues that, "when you find that one that's right for you, you feel like they were put there for you, you never want to be apart." John Krasinski also holds the view that, "when you're lucky enough to meet your one person, then life takes a turn for the best. It can't get better than that."



One of my favourite actors Julia Roberts believes that, "you know it's love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you're not part of their happiness." And Katherine Hapburn indicates that "love has nothing to do with what you are expect to get — only with what you are expecting to give — which is everything." Willa Cather proposes that, "where there is great love, there are always miracles."



Maya Angelou the great poet perhaps describes love in its best form. She says



"have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time." Mindy Kaling thinks "true love is singing karaoke under pressure and letting the other person sing the Freddie Mercury part." And indeed, Nora Ephron points out that, "when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."

But, the great entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey argues that, "lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down."



Yet, Robert A. Heinlein stresses that, "love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own." Whiles, Scarlett Johansson points out that, "I'm just a big believer in 'you must love yourself before you can love anybody else' and I think for me that breeds the most inspired relationships."



Contributing to the subject of love, the great and talented American singer Taylor Swift argues that, "when you are missing someone, time seems to move slower, and when I'm falling in love with someone, time seems to be moving faster." Zola Neale Hurston is of the view that, "love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place."



The great fiction action hero Agatha Christie points out that, it is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize just how much you love them. Amazingly, Victor Hugo stresses that, life is the flower for which love is the honey. Loa Tzu says "being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage". And George Sand indicates that "there is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved".



In conclusion, Roy Croft points out that "I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you."



All these various definitions of love have been examined from the point of view of Love -agape, Love- philos and Love Eros. These three distinctions of love embraces its whole meaning and tingles our thoughts, minds, ideas and presentation of love the defining nature of man's character and behaviour. A reflection, a subject of constant debate and perhaps Love Divine.