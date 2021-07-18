Maa Becky should apologize

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, wife of president Akufo-Addo owes her husband the biggest apology ever by rejecting the payment of salary recommendation made by her husband’s sanctioned Committee.

It is reported that the First Lady, H.E Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the wife of President Akufo Addo has rejected the salary recommendation made by the Prof Ntiamoah committee which was sanctioned by her husband.



In that committee recommendation was the formalization of allowances paid to the First Lady and the Second Lady by way of salary. It is trite knowledge that salary goes with defined responsibilities or work. However, this isn’t the case with the First Lady and the Second Lady of the Republic.



This deliberate insensitivity on the part of the President triggered public agitations and concerns as to the need for such recommendation and approval. The TUC in a release has also called on the President to halt the payment of these needless monies.



In view of this, the First Lady through her communication directorate has issued a release rejecting the payment of salary by her husband and a purported refund of allowances since 2017. This I find completely disrespectful to the person of Mr Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana. It is so because the President has the power to reject the recommendation or accept it and not the wife.



We should understand that no matter the reason(s) assigned to the justification of the payment of spousal salary, the ultimate beneficiary is the wife in this instance.

It should also be noted that the President who sanctioned the committee was the first to be presented with the report and the recommendations therein.



Now, if the President upon reading and understanding the recommendations therein and subsequently present to parliament for approval, then it means the President is fully aware of what he intends doing.



If it now has to be the wife who stands to benefit and with no power per our constitution rejecting the salary and by extension the recommendation suggesting the payment of her salary, then she is communicating her husband didn’t do due diligence in the handling of the committee’s report. It suggests that proper thoughts didn’t go into it as well.



It should be noted that, if even the First Lady genuinely isn’t interested in this, her husband should have been the best person to communicate it using her power as President to perhaps say I have halted or rejected that part of the report recommending the payment of my wife.



It is a complete sign of disrespect and the First Lady owes the President the biggest apology ever. However, it is refreshing to note that except President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia, even the First Lady sees no sense in the payment of the President’s wife.