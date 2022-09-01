Mahama, NDC must wake-up now to stop skirt and blouse votes in Kpando

Dela Sowah, Kpando MP

A call has been made to former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Executives Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to immediately stop skirt and blouse voting in Hohoe in the 2020 general elections from being repeated in the Kpando Constituency of the Volta Region.

According to the group calling itself concerned supporters and citizens of the NDC in Kpando, many many wouldn’t know that the Hohoe agenda for Peter Amewu was similar in form and shape to what pertains in Kpando.



In Hohoe, according to them, most of the branch executives shifted camp and worked for Peter Amewu. This left the NDC candidate in the person of Prof. Kweku vulnerable.



Same held sway in Kpando, unfortunately, the Kpando Margaret Thatcher in the person of Hon. Della Sowah was too strong for the men and their Machiavelli machinations.



She was always a step ahead of the Egyptians that wanted her fall.



The parliamentary primaries undoubtedly brought deep cracks within Kpando which continuous to deepen day by day.

An investigation by some fact-finding mission to Kpando revealed some executives preached skirt and blouse in Kpando, akin to the Hohoe debacle.



Hon Dellah Sowah: The gazetted parliamentary results below are very telling



Hon Sowah (NDC): 13,582- 49.46%



Samuel (Ind.1)- 8,221 -29.94%



Isaac (Ind.2) – 2,867- 10.44%

Theophilus (NPP)- 2,792- 10.17%



The independent candidate in the person of Samuel who garnered 29.94% of the votes cast was the one that was aided by some of the party machinery.



From the analysis, and in comparison to the 2016 results where she got 82.38% it is obvious that in 2020 had some branch executives not openly through their support for the independent candidate, the votes of Samuel would have been lower.



It was a sad case, sometimes resources given by the MP and the party to aid campaign in Kpando was channelled to support the independent candidate to the disadvantage of the parliamentary candidate.



The NDC frowns on skirt and blouse.

If we saw this to be an offense in Hohoe and we are calling for punitive action against executives who aided Peter Amewu, same must be done for Kpando.



Those calling foul to the application of this rule must know they do not have the party at heart and must be called and shamed.



The NDC is a democratic party and nothing prevents persons who qualifies to contest the parliamentary primaries from contesting.



Hon. Della Sowah can not prevent anyone from contesting and no one can also prevent her from contesting the parliamentary seat.



The parliamentary primary determines who should represent the party on the NDC ticket in Kpando. So long as she keeps beating the men at the primary to their own game, she will be the one to represent the party.

The NDC party appears weak in Kpando because some branch executives worked for the independent candidate and the key stakeholders in Kpando kept scheming against each other using their support base.



Peace can only return to Kpando when the elders of Kpando smoke peace pipe, when this is done genuinely their followers will fall in line. Until then the machinations in Kpando will continue.