Mahama achieved 85% water coverage (1)

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Water is made up of about 60% of a person's body and, therefore, very critical for our survival. No human being can survive more than a few days without it. In fact, it is the most precious commodity for survival apart from air.

It is for this reason that President Mahama was committed to providing water for millions of Ghanaians who have lived without adequate and potable water for decades. His vision was for Ghana to achieve universal water coverage by 2025. In the short term, consistent with his commitment to changing lives and transforming Ghana, he worked to ensure 85% of urban and rural dwellers had access to potable water by the end of 2016.



To achieve this objective, over US$1 billion worth of investment was made during his tenure as president, and major results were achieved through the completion of water supply projects. As of the end of 2014, a total of 77.5 million gallons of water a day was added to the national water supply system. This was increased to 109.7 million gallons of water a day by the close of 2016 which translates into the water for 7 million Ghanaians.



The first phase of the Kpong Water Supply Expansion Project which has the capacity to supply 40 million gallons of water a day to 700,000 inhabitants was completed.

Beneficiary communities include: Adenta, Madina, Kwabenya, Ashaiman, North, East and West Legon, Ashaley Botwe, Haatso, Boi, Asofan, Dome, University of Ghana, Valley View University, University of Professional Studies, Bawlashie, Adjirigano, and Pantang.



Besides, there was the Kpong Intake Rehabilitation Project which was carried out to improve efficiency by replacing all existing pumps. As part of the project, a water treatment plant was built to increase supply to communities such as Dodowa, Ningo, and Pampram, all in the Greater Accra Region, and the Akwapim Ridge in the Eastern Region. This plant can supply 3.3 million gallons of water a day.



To be continued.