0
Mahama achieved 85% water coverage

John Dramani Mahama Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Water, they say is life. And President Mahama continued to give life to the people of Ghana through his numerous water projects such as the

Accra-Tema Metropolitan Area Water Supply Project.

This project which was completed before he left office can deliver 9.2 million gallons of water a day with the construction of new reservoirs at Adukrom, Dodowa, Atimpoku and Akorley.

In addition, 92 kilometres of transmission and distribution pipelines were laid to Ashaiman-Gbetsile, Ashaiman-Bethlehem, Adjei-Kojo, Ningo, Prampram, Krobo, and the Akwapim Ridge area. The project improved water supply to almost 70 communities in both the Greater Accra and the Eastern Regions.

These include Michel Camp, Afienya, Kpone, Ayitepa, Kponguno, Omankope, Kodiabe, Doryumu, Agomeda, Adumanya, Menyum, Agomeda, Nganopiam, Bawlashie, Oyibi, Amanfrom, Latehman, Ashiyie, Frafraha, Abominya, Abokobi, Pantang, and Ayi Mensah, all in the Greater Accra Region.

Other areas include Akorley, Abonse, Apirede, Adukrom, Awukugua, Dawu, Abiriw, Akropong, Mamfe, Amanokrom, Tutu, Obosomase, Ahwerase, Aburi, Gyankama, Peduase, Kitase, Berekuso, Akwamufie, Mangoase, New Senchi, Akrade, Senchi, Domeabra, Lolonyo, Agomanya, Manya Kpongunor, Odumasi, Menekpo, Sra, Sawe and Ogome, all in the Eastern Region. About 250,000 inhabitants in these communities are benefiting from the project.

He also worked hard to improve and extend water distribution infrastructure. The project which cost US$48 million ensured the replacement of weak and overaged pipelines in Accra and Tema.

The laying of new pipelines to new settlements in some parts of the country was also done. This allowed utilisation of water from all the water expansion projects completed.

To be continued.

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane
