Mahama achieved 85% water coverage (3)

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

In terms of water supply, Mahama's Government also added a total of 14 million gallons of water a day to the national stock through the following projects: Nsawam Water Supply Project - 1.7 million gallons a day, Essakyir Water Supply Project (phase 1) - 3.2 million gallons a day, Five Towns Water Supply Project (Kyebi, Osenase, Anyinam, Apedwa, and Kwabeng) - 1.5 million gallons a day, Kumasi Water Supply Project (Barekese Expansion) - 6 million gallons a day and Asante Mampong Water Supply Project - 1.6 million gallons a day.

He again completed work on the following projects which added 25.4 million gallons a day to the water stock: Kwahu Ridge Water Supply Project - 3.5 million gallons of water a day, Kumawu Water Supply Project - 3.6 million gallons of water a day, Konongo Water Supply Project - 3.5 million gallons of water a day, Akim-Oda-Akwatia-Winneba Water Supply Project - 10.4 million gallons of water a day, Wa Water Supply Project - 3.3 million gallons of water a day, North Tongu and Adaklu Anyigbe Water Supply Scheme - 1.1 million gallons of water a day, Interconnection of Sekyere-Hemang Water Treatment Plant to the Birimsu Water Treatment Plant, Interconnection of Sekyere-Hemang Water Treatment Plant to the Sekondi Water Supply System and the Aboadze Thermal Plant, additional works for Kumasi Water Expansion Project and US$170 million Urban Water Project to rehabilitate 20 water supply systems in eight regions.



There are several Peri-urban, rural and small-town water and sanitation projects at different stages of completion around the country when he left office. These will result in the provision of water for hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians living in the beneficiary communities including peri-urban, rural and small town water and sanitation projects in the then Brong Ahafo Region, Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation Projects covering Upper West, Upper East, Northern, Brong Ahafo, Central and Western Regions; Koica-Krachi East and West Sanitation Projects, Northern Region Small Towns Water and Sanitation Projects, Government of Ghana 5-year 20,000 Borehole Programme and Akrokeri Piped Water Supply Project.



Mahama's water projects added 65.7 million gallons daily to the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) water supply system. With the previous shortfall of 63 million gallons a day, this ensured that supply outstripped demand by 2.7 million gallons.

Outside GAMA, he completed many more water supply projects across the country. Some of these are the Kpando water project which pumps 1.5 million gallons a day and draws water from the Volta Lake at Tokor. It was built at the cost of US$13 million and is serving Kpando, Sovie, Anfoega, Nkonya Ahenkro, and other surrounding communities.



There are others: the US$8.5 million water project at Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region which provides 9,000 gallons of water a day for the people of the area. And the Kparigu water project supplies the community with 45,000 gallons of water a day.



Folks, I am exhausted from enumerating the achievements of President John Mahama in the water sector. I have tried to be as brief as possible, yet I have two or three more chapters to conclude. I am in tears as I type because we have not celebrated the man, John Dramani Mahama enough for what he did for Ghana!