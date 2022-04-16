Mahama is our best bet to lead the NDC to rescue Ghana, 2024

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress, NDC party which I am convinced and optimistic that its flagbearer will be His Excellency John Dramani to rescue this country.

The NDC will rescue the nation from perishing under this super incompetent Nana Addo/Bawumia-led administration.



About eighty percent of Ghanaians have realised that NDC can manage our economy and country far better than NPP based on history, data and even considering the current economic quagmire.



The NPP government has been brought to power, tried, tested and failed woefully and there is no way they can break the right. Even about sixty percent of their own members in their party are complaining bitterly about the hardship we are going through as a country and calling on former President John Dramani Mahama to come back and rescue this nation.



The NPP government lied their way to power just to fulfill their personal desires and to self actualised. They have succeeded in all their plans. I know you know Akuffo Addo will end his term of office as the most incompetent President coupled with corruption.

Ghanaian citizens are seriously calling on former President John Dramani Mahama to intervene for this nation before the NPP government destroys everything.



Keep calm, because Ghana will start working actively from 2025.



Nothing can stop the victory of the NDC.