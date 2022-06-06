Mahama made history in the area of sports

Former President John Dramani Mahama

I stated in one of my previous articles how technological advancement is getting unimaginably crazy, and how scientists are now playing God with the cloning of human beings, but it looks like they have an unfinished business in their quest to play God. There is now anti-senescence treatment to prolong human life to 120 years or more.

This scientific feat has to do with the growth of human organs to replace worn-out tissues and important human parts such as the heart, kidneys, liver, etc. Much as I think scientific advancement is getting to madness levels, there are some aspects which will very much help mankind; and I would like to share with you a technology a very special professor friend of mine introduced me to some months ago.



This is a kind of process that could end the Fulani menace in our part of the world. It is called hydroponics fodder production. Seeds of grass are put in the hi-tech greenhouse, popularly known as sprout machine. The technology can grow grass to about 12 inches high within 7 days. A sprout machine of 25ft (length) X 10 ft (width) X 10ft (high) is capable of producing 600 kg of fresh green fodder a day which can feed about 50 cows daily. Kikikikikikiki, cattle owners should see me ASAP.



Having said all these, I want to put on record that President Mahama's achievements in sports are matchless in the history of Ghana. And I will prove it!



In 2014, under President Mahama, Martha Bissah stunned the world by winning Ghana's first-ever Olympic gold medal at any level in any sporting activity during the Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China.

If you think Martha's feat was an individual brilliance, wait a moment. In



2015, history repeated itself when another youth athlete, Richard Seklorwu won Ghana's first-ever gold medal in the Commonwealth Youth Games. This can never be a coincidence. Something must have been done right under the visionary leadership of JDM.



In the same year, Ghana's contingent to the All-Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo, brought home 19 medals. This medal haul is the highest in the history of our country.



With some of these nostalgic feelings, I have been seized by a fit of yearning for the comeback of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, and as scientists have an unfinished business to play God, so he has an unfinished dream to send Ghana to the promised land, and can never say goodbye to the past or give up on the rest of the unfinished task.