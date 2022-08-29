Mahama provided decent accommodation for the security services

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Most housing units for our security services were constructed by our colonial masters close to a century now. Most of these houses have become archaic and have outlived their purposes.

Besides, some security personnel live in rented houses scattered all over the country, making mobilisation of personnel for emergency operations sometimes very difficult.



President Mahama's quest to provide decent housing for the Security Services to address the aforementioned challenges and others was, therefore, given meaning through 168 housing units with related infrastructure for the Security Services in Tema.



This is made up of a 136 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom flats. This project cost GHC 101.2 million.

H.E. John Mahama's Government also provided housing units for officers of the Ghana Armed Forces at Labadi Villas in Burma Camp.



He again through a Public Private Partnership arrangement ensured the construction of modern residential facilities for police personnel at Cantonments in Accra.



The Ghana Armed Forces allocated six blocks of forty-eight housing units at Borteyman in the Greater Accra Region and occupied them before President Mahama left office.