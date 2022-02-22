Mahama will rise on eagle's wings in 2024

John Dramani Mahama

The eagle has some amazing characteristics; traits found in top-notch leaders, and I want to share with you some few major characteristics of this terrific bird.

Fearless: The eagle is very brave and never intimidated by the size of its prey. It can prey on goats much larger than itself. When other birds fly away from the storm with fear, an eagle takes advantage of the current to soar to greater heights.



High-flyer: eagles can fly up to an altitude of 10,000 feet, but they are able to swiftly descend at an astonishing speed of over 100 kilometres per hour and land on the ground safely.



Vision: the eagle has a powerful vision and can spot a prey 50 miles away.



Vitality – An eagle is full of life and has the power to endure.



As I was analysing these characteristics of the eagle, I had an interesting revelation about some unique qualities of President John Dramani Mahama and my eyes popped out in surprise. The young man from Bole has all the above mentioned qualities of the eagle and more.

He has exhibited a lot of bravery by taking tough decisions that cost him politically. He was resilient in his effort to change lives and transform Ghana in spite of challenges. Like every great leader he is a problem fixer, and doesn't like complaining, but love to confront problems as the eagle does when the storm comes.



Like the eagle, even though he is a high-flyer, he is down to earth and could swiftly descend to relate to people from all walks of life. Additionally, in terms of vision, he is matchless. His strategic infrastructure projects dotted all over the country, and other critical interventions are enough justifications.



One other virtue of our former president is his awesome vitality and phenomenal stamina. My God! I haven't seen such power and energy anywhere!



President Mahama has the gravitas of a world-class leader. His political mettle and eagle characteristics make him unique. And he will continue to be a totem to many in Ghana and beyond.



I love excellence, and always want to move with change makers. JDM is a reflection of excellence; he is a change maker, that is why he is dear to my heart. He will rise on eagle's wings in 2024. I want to fly with him; so come on! Join me and let's soar with the eagle!