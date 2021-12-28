Make your mission your vision, leave a print

Leave a print

It is better you never showed up on earth than to appear with no mission.

I know you are pondering about this 'do I have the power to stop myself from appearing on earth?' Your muse was right. This solidifies some religious belief that humans came into this world not on their own, but were brought in by a supreme being or a spiritual force, for a purpose.



If this is right, then we are definitely ambassadors and hence exist for a particular reason. If there is any antipodal belief about this, It will definitely not be the fact that everyone needs to be known for something.



In my recent article titled 'Keeping the heart in the mind', I indited the significance of putting your own inherently generated desires at the supreme.



This article explains similarly, the fact that we must leave a print behind, and also identify our very missions and potentials, making these vitals our priority and ultimate visions.



Creating and transmitting a legacy is one-way people conclude their life story and project key elements of identity as expressed in their life story forward to future generations.

It grounds their life within the context of a past and a future. Humans of all cultures naturally organize ideas into beginnings, middles and end to enhance interpersonal communication and understanding (Bruner, 2002) McAdam's’ (1985, 1993, 1996) life story model of identity asserts that people living in modern societies provide their lives with unity and purpose by constructing internalized evolving narratives of self.



He persuasively argued that identity itself takes the form of a story, complete with setting, scenes, character, plot, and theme. All these together forms a one whole story about a person. Every step one takes in life is embedded in a paragraph of his/her life story. Life itself is cleaved in three stages; the past, present, and future.



Many people argue that pasts must not be taken consequentially, but I pray you that, every past was once a present and every present once a future. Decisions you took in the past are mostly the results of the present, and the decisions you make now will definitely write tomorrow's story. The past was important, the present is important. These two always write the future story.



The world is still transiting, you definitely did not come to meet it the way it is now, I can bet. Sure, you should realize the change in the way the world has grown to become technology-dominated, the changes in the way of worship, thinking, and several. Of course, people are behind these mysterious changes.



They definitely identified their missions and talents and made this their vision. The question is Who are you, and what are you known for? Imagine going to the high school for four years without being known for anything, or belonging to a congregation without your absence being noticed. What print or legacy are you leaving behind?

Life is in patterns and scenes. You definitely have to graduate from one to the other. Despite you wanting to be yourself and be known by your personal brand, do not take things and people you meet on your way to mission attainment for granted.



Can you bet that without fellowship and encounter with other people, your mission can be attained? Even companies embed their utmost mission into segregated short and long-term visions with strategic outlines. Some scenes in your life expect that you submit and learn from other people, others expect you to be able to think thoroughly by yourself through a situation. Do not take any encounter you had for granted, they all ground up to build you become who you should be, and in that quest, your potentials will be identified and hence the legacy.



Do not leave and be totally wiped out, leave a print. I am of the view that you are unique and can do better than you think. Get up! Plan down, and unleash your potentials. Brand yourself and know where you are going. Mission possible.