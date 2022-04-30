Market women in Goaso screened for various health conditions

The market women were screened for malaria, typhoid and others

About 150 market women in the Goaso Municipality of the Ahafo Region have been screened for various health conditions.

ASA Savings and Loans Limited organized a free screening exercise for its customers in the Goaso enclave to know their various health sugar levels, blood pressure and body mass index.



They were also screened for malaria, typhoid and eye conditions, with many of the beneficiaries receiving free medications and Long Lasting Mosquito Treated Nets.



Health workers from the Kwatire Government Hospital in the Sunyani West Municipality and Rafchik Hospital at Abesim, near Sunyani took the beneficiaries through the exercise.



Speaking in an interview at Goaso on the side-lines of the screening Mr Emmaunel Opare Yeboah, the Goaso Area Manager of ASA, said the screening formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme to improve the lives of its customers, develop a healthy customer-base and promote the sustainable business relationship.

He said plans were far advanced for the company to drill at least two boreholes in deprived communities within its Goaso enclave.



Mr Yeboah said ASA was finalizing modalities for the introduction of excellent innovative products for customers, including education loans as well as loans for small and medium scale enterprises to cushion them in the post-COVID-19 recovery.



Madam Linda Owusu, a beneficiary and second-hand cloth dealer, expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the company for the exercise and expressed the hope it would sustain the screening to improve the health status of the people.



She said many of the market women and traders did not attend medical check-ups until they fell sick.