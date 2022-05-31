Maurice Ampaw, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong may be impatient, but he's honesty personified

Kennedy Agyapong

There is no gainsaying that the man Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is one politician who divides opinion more than any other person in our country.

Perhaps, the only one whose personality equally divides opinion like that of Mr Agyapong under the fourth Republican era is the late Former President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.



For some, he is a forthright, no-nonsense and just person. While for many more, he is sympathetic, kind and a truthful person.



Yet for others, he represents impatience, quick temparedness, haughtiness and the lack of diplomacy.



Last week, he formally announced his intention to contest in the upcoming presidential primaries of his party, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) when the party opens nominations somewhere next year.



Already there are indications that other political bigwigs such as the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahummudu Bawumia, former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Minister Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Railways Development, Joe Ghartey and a host of others are lacing their boots to contest the same position.



Living by his billing, the declaration of his intention to contest the primaries in order to lead his party come 2024 has already divided opinions within and without his party.



For some, the decision by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to contest for the Presidency is welcoming, while for others, it is unusual.



Even though there is nothing wrong with opinions dividing on personalities and issues, one particular opinion expressed by Lawyer Maurice Ampaw requires attention.



According to Maurice Ampaw even though Mr Agyapong qualifies to be a legislator, he is not presidential material.

The assumption underpinning his assertion is the fact that the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency is impatient.



He states that "Who is telling Kennedy Agyapong that he can be President?



Kennedy Agyapong is not presidential material, he is not presidential material, he should stay in his one corner.



Everyone was created different, what he can do is what he is doing.



President? Are we sick in Ghana? Let us not joke with the presidency. The limit to which Kennedy Agyapong can go is parliament but who is pushing Kennedy Agyapong?



His make-up, his philosophy, and his body language are of an impatient person, he can not be patient. You don't know Kennedy Agyapong."



These are the reasons for which in the opinion of Maurice Ampaw, the legislator is not fit to become the president of Ghana.



While nobody can begrudge the lawyer for his views, it is important to point out the flaws in his assertion lest it is viewed as a sacrosanct thought.



For those who share in the belief that honourable Kennedy Agyapong can and must contest for the position of the presidency, they are more than happy that all the weaknesses cited by Mr Ampaw as his reasons for flagging him off, did not include the fact that Mr Agyapong is either a criminal, corrupt or incompetent person.

Indeed! None of the so-called weaknesses is grievous enough to impair national development and there is more than enough evidence to show that those traits as he cited minus good character is actually the bane of this country’s development.



The time has come for Mr Ampaw to disabuse his mind, and come to terms with the fact that in this modern democratic dispensation, the dynamics and the traits for emerging as the president of any country have changed and are different from what they were some 50 years ago.



The current economic order and the digital revolution characterising the 21st century, require presidents who are smart, brainy, forward-looking, business-like and technologically savvy.



Former President Rawlings in spite of all his shortcomings, including the fact that he overthrew a constitutionally elected government thus committing the offence of high treason, still contested democratic elections and won to become the President of Ghana.



It is important to emphasise that there were many like Lawyer Ampaw in those days who held the view that Mr Rawlings was not Presidential material yet the people believed in him and offered him the opportunity to serve as the President of Ghana.



It is quite strange that lawyer Ampaw respects former President Rawlings's personality despite the fact that Mr Rawlings even as a sitting president brazenly insulted chiefs and traditional leaders in the public, largely because he could not control his composure on some occasions.



For a lawyer of his stature, one would have thought that he would have appreciated why in spelling out the criteria for one to qualify to stand for the Presidency, the 1992 constitution did not focus on any of the issues he cites for watering down his declaration.



If Donald Trump was able to lead America as president, what makes lawyer Ampaw believe that Ken Agyapong, a successful businessman, and philanthropist par excellence who has no criminal record either in public office or as a private individual is not fit to be president?



Like all humans, the Honourable Legislator has his weaknesses, but his supporters are emboldened by the fact that his weaknesses do not include corruption, greed, thievery and incompetence.

If a corrupt individual like John Dramani Mahama is a Presidential Material, what makes Lawyer Ampaw think that by just being plain, straight forward and telling it as it makes one a non-presidential material?



If the astute lawyer cares to know, research findings across the country reveal that the youth of this country desire Mr Kennedy Agyapong despite what he thinks is his haughtiness.



For many of the youth, the traditional fine face politicians who sometimes cannot even crack the whip on their own appointees when they go wayward have disappointed them one too many.



Many are the youth who believe it is time for the country to change direction and the change they desire is not about diplomacy and showing of a fine face.



What they desire is truth, honesty, smartness credibility, integrity and who has the track record to create jobs for them.



Mr Maurice Ampaw must know that these are the qualities that attract Honourable Kennedy Agyapong to the youth and the youth shall ensure that he secures their redemption for them.



Kennedy Agyapong is in touch with not just the basic core party supporters but cuts across all demographics and social standings.



He speaks the language of the commoners not only in his party but also in Ghanaians.



The truth of the matter is that he comes out as an honest broker in this country and that is something that is lacking in our current dispensation.

For the NPP grassroots, he is seen as the only one with the gut to speak against the ills both in opposition and in power.



Yes, he may be said to be impatient and haughty but we prefer his hot temperament to the fine face diplomatic criminals who parade themselves as Presidential Materials.



His character traits, love for the ordinary people and achievements both as a business person and a politician more than qualify him for the Presidency of Ghana.



Maurice Ampaw must be reminded that features such as height, bodily stature, calmness and the "fama Nyame" disposition that the likes of him look out for before accepting someone as presidential material, are no more tenable.



It is better to entrust power in the hands of an honest, plain and just individual than a fine face diplomatic individual who is dishonest, corrupt and unprincipled!