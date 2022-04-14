Mayor admonishes drivers to corporate with contractor on road closure

Mr. Samuel Kwabena Sakyi Pyne is the Kumasi Mayor

The Kumasi Mayor, Mr. Samuel Kwabena Sakyi Pyne, has urged leadership of the GPRTU and other driver unions to as a matter of urgency corporate with the builders of the New Central Market, in their bid to block part of the road to ensure smooth movement of materials.

Mr. Samuel Pyne who was speaking to a gathering of Ghana Private Road Transport Union members said, it was very urgent for drivers to corporate with the construction firm in its quest to use one side of the road from the Kumasi Racecourse straight to the working site at the central market.



According to him, that is the only way through which the construction firm can transport its building materials from the Racecourse to the project site at a fastest and smoothness pace.



The construction firm in its quest to transport materials from its stored center at the Racecourse to the new Central Market project site has intended to directly use one whole side of the road to the project site in order to ensure quick work.



Mr. Samuel Pyne in conclusion, however, expressed worry over how some un-stationed (trotro') drivers fail to join any of the drivers unions. He called on the GPRTU and other driver unions to corporate with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to help get those recalcitrant to join a drivers' union.

A consultant of the construction firm indicated that the company is going to position flagged men to direct the movement of drivers during the process.



According to him, the process itself is going to begin on 1st May, 2022. However there is going to be a stimulation exercise on 20th April, 2022 to enlighten the affected persons prior to the closure.



He however pleaded with the various drivers to side with their activities to ensure smooth execution of the company's activities.