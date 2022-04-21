Media outlets for Ghana Muslims: A dream?

File photo/ Media

Ramadan Read: Day Nineteen

The media plays a vital role in governing the world today. It has the futuristic power to break all boundaries without necessarily a travelling visa.



That is why we (Muslims of Ghana) must not be showing our tooth whenever we operate our phones, or watch television, listen to radio, read the papers, and have a look at the monthly magazines and weekly brochures of other religious groups, using it as a conduit for public education and edutainment without we having none.



Is this, according to us, isn't worth crying for? We would however be seen arguing about the date for the commencement of Ramadan, sectorial differences; which school of thought to be followed, and other trivial whatchamacallits.



When we sit behind the radio or the television, and no advertisement is heard or shown about Islam, what is the feeling like? It’s even shocking if you stroll in Accra, Kumasi or the North and you wouldn’t see not more than 10 billboards spewing something Islamic, as though Muslims don’t exist in this country. Yesterday, was the first time ever I came across a billboard wishing Muslims a happy Ramadan by Maxmart, 37 station branch, Accra.



This media backwardness is not funny anymore. It’s retarding our development at an alarming rate, as Muslims.



Our kids spend almost chunk of their leisure time behind the satellite television, and what do they watch or learn? If not a film arousing their sexual urge, then one of those advertisements which is beautifying alcohol consumption and gratifying bleaching and gambling. I hope we haven’t forgotten that we learn fast when we see and hear at the same time?

How many radio or television shows do we show up to present the unadulterated message of Islam to the masses? The number of evangelist from other religions which come live on various media outlets is uncountable. They are able with the resources they gather to pay for the charged airtime. Albeit being the majority, they know the impact of the media. While we the minority sit aloof.



There are Muslims whose pocket money alone could be used to put up these media outlets. Funny enough, when the donations come from abroad, all we think about is building Mosques, but we don't sit with the donors to inform them that the proliferation of mosques isn’t a priority in a developing country like ours. Ideally, our needs are National Muslim radio, satellite televisions stations, and social amenities with modern infrastructure.



It is very sad when Islamic announcements come not from well-recognized Islamic media outlets. There are people who still consider Islam inhumane and mundane. Wouldn’t the creation of Islamic media outlets get those misconceptions clarified? At least, it would offer us the platform to tell our own story.



It’s only Metro TV, despite being a private station, which has for some years dedicated many hours for Islamic programs. Recently, there was Guidance Tv, however, it is off air due to the normal constraints.



Max Tv shows a bit of Islamic programs, too. That said, we need a full-time Islamic channel. Wouldn’t this help send shivers to the spine of those who still impose on Muslim students to attend religious worship other than theirs, and compel nurses to unveil their hair despite knowing that even the virgin Mary never unveiled her hair?



That is why rubbishing the admonition of the former President, John Dramani Mahama and the current Zongo Minister, Dr. Sheikh Mustapha Abdul Hamid that such religious intolerance actions must be abolished was the usual Ghanaian thing because, they knew the Muslims have no voice! And it is true.

The media has the power to change red to white and white to black and, even black to red again. How many magazines do we have? I don't know of any, I stand to be corrected though.



The last time I checked, the Jehovah's Witness has over millions of magazines translated into so many languages which go for free. Have we not considered the fact that Allah informed us that working as an evangelist is far better than any other job in the world. (Qur’an 41:33).



We're not bent on expanding any big, but as soon as people make a scandalous comment about our eminent men or women, then we sharpen our cutlasses. Meanwhile, we can settle all these incendiary talks using the media as a tool. Apparently, Islam channel (London) this Ramadan (2020), is mobilizing funds to help the stranded people of Syria and other abandoned souls via its satellite television station. So, there are more benefits that could be reaped from creating the media outlets.



Our Imams, Chief, Sheikhs, and financial gurus should do something; it has been long overdue. We must consider all the possible means of informing, and entertainment and edutainment to inject the striking balance of religious awakening before Allah stripes us of the riches He had lavished on us.



Anyway, if we still haven’t understood the essence of the media, we should ask ourselves why Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) stood on the mountain when he was giving his last message to the people of Mecca.