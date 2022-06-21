Medical abortion - An easy option

File photo

Choosing abortion becomes an option when women have other priorities ahead in their current stage of life, and taking steps towards being a mother is a massive responsibility.

Thus, when we think of going for an abortion, the one thing which quickly comes to our mind is how can we get an easy access to manage our unwanted early pregnancy. Medical field experts recommend going for Medical (Medication) Abortion with MTP kit which includes Mifepristone and Misoprostol use, which one can experience highly effective abortion without any surgery.



Thus, to make your concern more easy we have highlighted some points in the article so that you can waive of your fear and choose medical abortion if your gestations is up to 8 weeks.



Why women choose Medical abortion?



Women may choose abortion because of any personal, professional or medical issues. However, women have fear of going for a surgery as it includes usage of surgical tools, anaesthesia, etc. On the other hand medical abortion becomes the most safe and secured method as it involves consumption of the abortion pills and feels more natural method similar to a miscarriage.

Let’s understand how abortion pills work?



In the initial stage, the cells present in the ovaries impart progesterone hormone which is essential for your gestation to develop. Similarly, it helps the embryo to grow and develop into further stages. So, Mifepristone being an anti-progesterone works by blocking the progesterone hormone and the pregnancy is stopped from growing further.



Likewise, the second pill Misoprostol helps to cause contractions and discharges the tissues and causes vaginal bleeding in MTP Kit allowing the tissues to impel out from the womb.



How should you consume abortion pills for highly effective medical abortion?

The pills can be consumed in the following method for an at-home abortion. You need to take Mifepristone 200 mg with water directly.



After consuming the first pill you can wait for 24 hours and within 48 hours you need to take the second pill Misoprostol 800 mcg (4 pills of 200 mcg) each.



You can either take it buccally (by keeping the pills to disintegrate for 30 minutes and then, gulp down the remains with water) or else, if you prefer taking it vaginally, then you can insert all the pills into the vagina. You need to avoid going to the washroom for at least 30 minutes if you are taking the pills vaginally.



Post consumption of both the pills you will observe cramps and contractions and vaginal bleeding similar to miscarriage. Do not need to worry if the bleeding is severe in the beginning as the tissues are being passed.

What are the desired symptoms you will observe during the ongoing abortion procedure?



Cramping and vaginal bleeding is the common symptom which indicated that the abortion process is started.



Some mild symptoms of nausea, headache, dizziness, body pain, fever may be observed.



In case if you observe any other symptoms which tend to be severe then you can opt for a medical assessment.

Once you have completed 15-20 days it is advised to do a pregnancy test to confirm if the abortion process is successful.



From where can you order abortion pills online?



For buying abortion pills you can visit our website and choose MTP Kit as we provide our customers with best quality pregnancy termination pills from our online pharmacy store.



Our main aim is to help our customers in their tough time by keeping them on priority. We assist them in all ways so that they can have a successful medical abortion.