Most Christians are hypocrites, behave like they stay with God in heaven

Frank Owusu Kojo Asiamah is the author of this piece

Over time I have discovered Christianity is causing more harm than good in Africa and Ghana as a country because Christians condemn almost everything in the society yet they benefit directly or indirectly from it.

Some Christians behave as if they stay with God in Heaven with their hypocritical words and action and I have decided to address this issue.



I saw a post from a Ghanaian broadcast journalist O.B Nartey which reads.



“I will personally sue the Gaming Commission and FDA if they rescind their decision on banning celebrities from endorsing betting ventures and alcoholic brands. We’re already fighting and struggling with sexual immorality, this won’t add up to the battle. Ghana has a culture and heritage built on moral principles. We all losing the youth of this nation. Arise Ghana youth for your country!!!!! #SayNo2BETnAlcoholEndorsement.”



Personally, I have followed O.B Nartey for quite some time now and I can boldly say he behaves like he knows which car to pick to heaven.



I saw Kwame Dadzie respond and I fell in love with it.

“Kwame OB Nartey, the fact that celebrities are more influential is the reason they are the right ones to advertise for these alcoholic companies.



An ad on an alcoholic beverage by a celebrity which has him say “not for persons below 18 years”.



…and another one by an ordinary person with the same caveat…which one will be more impactful?



Since you claim we can’t ban these beverages, yet we need to prevent minors from drinking, we need more effective ways of doing that.



If the celebrity has more power to let minors drink, then they are more powerful to tell them the drink is not meant for them.

This is common sense.



You better go sue the government for allowing minors to have easy access to alcohol.



Use your time wisely



Christianity is more like a way of life but most people behave like it's a religion that people need to follow its principles.



I'm urging all believers to focus on winning souls for Christ than driving away souls with our words, actions, and intentions.