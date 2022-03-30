Most Public sectors workers still without salaries 30 days into the month

File photo

Most public sectors are without salaries 30 days into the month. Many are getting worried and frustrated over the issue.

They have been checking their account balances and waiting for the usual text messages from their respective banks called alerts.



Many are saying they may not be able able to continue to come to work if the salaries are not paid. Salaries are usually paid by 27th to 30th every month.



However, these two months seem to differ from normal. Last month public workers salaries delayed unduly which made many gasping for breath over the issue.



Many had chastised the controller and accountant general departments for the delay.



Many were of the view that the delay in the payment of the salaries had to do with the economic hardships in the country.

With the delay last month, many were thinking that the government will put structures in place to ensure that it does not repeat.



But it seems what happened last month has happened again or it is beginning to be normal now.



This is putting fear in many who say a time may come when salaries will not be paid at all.



It is not clear what might have accounted for the usual delay in the salaries of public sector workers.