Mother of mockery

That is evil, mom! Then fend for yourself

My dear daughter,

Bring me money



Oh Mom, but how?



Be leasing the fertile land



This great temple of yours



Let the men worship therein



While preaching to them,

demand a fat offertory



That is evil, mom!



Then fend for yourself



I’ve grown old now



Patronage is very low



So all this while,

was this the trade?



I’d rather be a head potter



I can’t barter the Persian spring



Don’t be consciously stupid



There is no nobility in that



Please, we are not slaves!

Keep our ‘sabbath holy’



This dirty enterprise



I will desecrate it



I have no interest in it



I stand for good



I hate children who argue

I’m your mom, so listen



Or you’ll sleep outside



Hastily let it be, mom!