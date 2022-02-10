Mr. President save our educational system now

UTAG began its strike action on 10th January

The current educational system and the knee-jerk responses/conducts from its management is one that desires so much to worry about; from the basic to the tertiary, perhaps, a word that can best describe the current situation is a slumber.

Our basic schools are yet to know after weeks of reopening whether they will run a bi-semester or tri- semester; it has been more than two years of curriculum review, and yet no relevant course manual's are available for the effective implementation of the curriculum to-be-first year secondary students must have to wait until somewhere April before they can report to school simply because the government wants to prove to us they have successfully ended a double Track system brought as a result of their own incautiousness and political expediency.



The situation at our university college of education is direr; the acute infrastructural deficits have occasioned the compression of its academic calendar into fewer periods over the past two years contrary to what it used to be! This is the soiled state of our education.



In the third decade of the 21st century, our policymakers are stark in the confusion of which approach to offer financial aid in our college of education, whether students' loan's or allowances.



Fellow Ghanaians, today Wednesday 9 Feb is the third day in the fifth week since public universities officially reopen the school, yet no serious academic activities have been commenced due to the nauseating Government of Ghana and UTAG deadlock.



How did we get here? More than four weeks of UTAG strike and no serious strides have been made by the government to resolve it, aside from the usual mouthwatering and empty pledges by the Minister of Education and the usual hardcore partisan conduct of NLC, a body that is ought to be an arbiter and know much better that, in matters of labor unrest, resorting to our regular legal litigation processes can only worsen the situation?



As expected, it took the Accra High Court Labor Division to direct the National Labor Commission to resolve the impasse between UTAG and GOG out of court.

Very disappointing, at least for the Ghanaian tertiary students, yesterday, Tuesday 8th Feb. meeting between the Ministry of Education, UTAG and other stakeholders produced the usual unproductive outcome as it ended without any positive resolutions. Both parties have agreed to reconvene on Thursday, Feb. 10 to bring finality to the matter hopefully.



Our elders say an impending danger/event cast it shadow; this very labor unrest by UTAG began long even before UTAG in August last year in the middle of the second semester opted for the same tool to pursue it demands of an improved condition of services specifically asking GOG to comply and restore the 2013 Interim Market Premium of 114% Basic Salary. They, UTAG returned to the lecture theaters with their grievances unmet obviously due to the sympathy they had for the students and probably because they needed to finish what they have begun. We are where we are today, simply because GOG opted to act like what it has always been known for; lackadaisical, unperturbed, apathetic and fence-sitter behavior.



As we speak, parents, guardians and benevolent of Fresher’s and continuing students having paid a 15% increased academic user fees, unjust exorbitant residential fees, and everyday rising transport fares etc. have only been served nothing but wasteful weeks on campus and are gradually exhausting the very little foodstuffs & "chop-money" they brought with them.



As of now, some of the students who reported to campus earlier have returned home that's the gloomy nature of the situation, our leaders do not care much about it!



The direr consequences of the UTAG strike, have not been on academics alone; general retail businesses in cities where our universities are located are seeing a drastic decline, this will obviously affect the country’s expected GDP this year.



If we will be honest to ourselves, since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, our educational system specifically the standard course contents exposed to students have not been the same as it was in the past.

At a time where the world is gradually getting back to normalcy and most countries are striving to their fullest capacity to make up to the losses they experienced due to the pandemic, similar cannot be said about Ghana, particularly it education system.



And the most worrisome aspect of this issue is that whiles students are at the recipient of this impasse, a resolution of the same will certainly see an insufficient adjustment to the various universities' academic calendar which will be at the disadvantage of the same students.



Dear President Akuffo Addo, maybe none of your children, relatives are in our public schools so obviously you will not understand the frustrations the ordinary Ghanaians are enduring now, do not let our generation become schooled- illiterate by watching our educational system crush into tatters just as you have done to our anti-corruption fight.



Lead so that your Minster of Education & Finance would have no choice but to accord and pay UTAG their due- they are worth it



Listen!!! This UTAG strike cannot continue to be business as usual.