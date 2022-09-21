Mr president, our beloved father

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

I’m wondering if you are a mean-man.

A care-man?



In deeds and in delays?



In words and in mutes?



Yes, am wondering and wading in oceans of thought!



In my mind’s eyes, Father!



You love our foes, our woes our groans!



You mourn their dead and unmourn our own!



You strangle your own with sadist talons!



Treating your own as ragged, reeking and valueless oddments!



I recall those heavy moments,



The Techiman South election catastrophes,



When armless citizens went on polls-tally mission,



Tallies that reflected the will of the citizens,



Tallies that hoisted you on the strengths of citizens’ thumbs.



Then gunners with ruined emotional-wisdom,



Hand-gunned nine-thumbs in the wombs of innocence,

Our hearts fried when the killers dissolved into the crowd,



Our hearts collapsed when Our Father mourned them not,



Not even a diluted pity!



Not a drip of ‘diseased’ empathy!



Presented in ‘pretended wrappers’,



Then our hearts decomposed!



When the ‘ears’ and ‘eyes’



Of Our Father branded them criminals,



Who deserve not a mist of sympathy,



From The Father we most love.



I recall with tears in my fists,



The Keta tides, the monster tides!



The voodoo waves that pounded!



Ghana’s golden-sand coastal corner,



Crushed homes, schools, streets and livelihoods,



Pots, pans, tripods, goats, sheep all drowned.

The howling of these distressed seaside citizens,



Stung not the compassion of Our Father,



We saw his shadows passing since,



Without even a neck-stretch!



To see we are still in the sea feeling weepy.



The curses of dementia haven’t chewed yet,



My demented memories of blood times,



When infernos of car-crash killed multitudes of our citizens,



On the ghostly Kintapo roads,



The wrecked metals guillotined them!



And the fires cremated them in the oven of a big bang!



Many couldn’t own a grave even with a crude-cross,



That could bear their epitaph, memories and their ghosts,



The sorrows of families split ribs, choked hope, stabbed trust!



These citizens were hunger-conquerors for their kids,



They were the lungsful of their children’s education,

Interred in a mass grave and Our Father muted,



And mourned them not.



With a sad heart and tortured understanding,



I remember a stunned world before lifeless George Floyd,



Who suffocated under the thorny knees of racism,



Whose lamentation “I can’t breathe” crashed!



By the furies of established colour-cult,



But am startled! So shocked!



When Our Father’s snoring compassion stirred,



He cast a parallel funeral,



With many cowries plunged in his coffin,



To oar Floyd to Kutsiame (death),



And tarred life’s roads for his children.



Even if Floyd must be mourned!



For a common humanity we share,



This charity must home begin!

My surprises ’ve grown antlers,



When our beloved Father,



Negotiated paths to the requiem of the Crown,



The Crown that enslaved us!



The Crown that colonised us!



The Crown that stole our gold!



The Crown that divided us!



The Crown that murdered us!



The Crown that stole our identity!



The Crown that stole even your mind!



Even if the Crown be mourned,



For a common humanity we share,



This charity must home begin!