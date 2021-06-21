Musings on fatherhood controversies

Nana Frema Busia

Dear God

The Alpha and the Omega



You are Father extraordinaire like no other



Yet the Man "Adam " in your mega image, Oh "brother"!



Political Fathers go Astray



And cause the nation to Trail



They plunder and betray



Causing myriad dismay



They take showers in the skies



On expensive leased flights



And say heaven has no crime



As answer to insecurity cries



Insensitive to national plight



They buy covid vaccines at twice the price claiming fright!



Their scripture is self-scentred and corrupt power-pasture without national luster



They fear no youthful thunder



Due unemployment and hunger



Which threaten to swallow them under, with anger! Selah.



Humanity goes to the Nook



Of the heavenly Father who is an eternal Brook,



Who has forsaken Wrath



To Direct our wellworn Path



With a PathFinder's light



To a wellness that shines bright



That Resonate Pride in his Eyes As He Reflects,



In his Image we are Wired



Yet he has cause to regret!..And



God said of the earthly Fathers:



A few are Exceptional



Deserving not blame but fame



May their blessings abound



For doing great all around



Some do Extremely Well



Congratulations goodly SONS



You are not like the hounds



You are also Fathers after Gods own Heart, how swell



Those fathers doing just okay

Do not derail or fall into decay



Well done



Do not stray off to play



With ladies half your age



Who prance in your faces



As appendages earning wages



To fund lifestyles in hidden places



Why not with your family stay?



Will you not be undone?



Significant Numbers of fathers Fall into catastrophic cells:



of sidechicks, slayqueens and strange women in the by-ways



Unhearing of the Children or their Wives Wails



Dazed in lust lullabys



Thinking they are "dope"



Just tied up in ropes



On sexual crossroads



Where there is no hope



*There are 'deadbeat' fathers



who think females are created to be recreational !



Perennial erection is their human right



Yet Child Support is a legal fight



School fees they dont like



They abscond with a slight



As children sit tight and eat trite



This is absolutely not right *



How can any father so abandon an innocent Child's expectation



That a father is next to God, an everlasting home.... selah



And God mightily said ...Adam:



I have made you the Head



Why focus on wagging your Tail



Leaving a Pain Trail



As though you are Inhumane



How dare you have no Shame ! Why deplete your essence?



Are you making sense?



Your testosterone ego knows no bounds ?



Even as you cause wounds?

How can you be controlled by an itch in your prickly stick ?



You Pounce for any ounce



As though you have ants



in your angsty pants?



Parading your nakedness



as though it were a trophy?



You are in atrophy



You are not in charge



Do zip it up and sit up Adam



Know ye Adam:



Your children yearn



For a father's love bestowed



On which they must lean



To repeat the cycle of love bespoke



The children so want your approval



You are key to their Arrival



And their emotive Survival



With Your encouragement



They take first tentative Steps They fall and get up, they get bold, bounded on the strong shoulders of a father as a Raft They are not Bereft or Swept



They are at their Best



When you mimick Gods Care



Adam why should this be Rare?



Yet Trust is often betrayed



And utterly shattered



Your wife is woefully embattled



sometimes evenly battered With your children embittered



This is unwise, Please unwind



Know ye not Adam:



You are bound to a holy grail



Do not track your path sodden with dessimation or fail



Why have a thick fog



in Your tunnel vision ?



Or see darkly and betray your utmost mission?



Why act as though left behind in Eden's corruption?



Even after Adamic Redemption



And God angrily said:

I AM GOD, thou shall not set up idols before me Adam. Remember Eden, When Eve became your idol and you worshipped her in disobedience?



Do you now have an inferiority complex in your banishment?



So you wreak out punishment?



You are Adam, Commander of the human troops



You have been in your elements in a stoop



still oblivious at Eden,



with Excuses, Oops



Pointing accusing fingers at Eve



Acting out: "The Woman who you gave me, made me do it,



She gave me and I ate".. selah



Listen Adam, Mr. serpent went to Eve not because she is a weakling but because Eve is your weakness. You ate the forbidden apple without even blinking an eye. You over-ride God's direct instructions, no questions asked? How pathetic Adam: "she gave me and I ate"? When she gives you, she becomes more than God to you? Wow? Adam?



A Woman shall Encompass a man!. Selah



Resume your rightful place Come up higher Adam



To the altar of responsibility Stop the viagra inundation



And Rebrand



YOU are a father by divine enunciation



Put on sonship clothes and commit to your mate before you mate



Be a Man of principles and live upright, dont be irate



Stop being self- defeatist. Cover up your shame with Repentance and a Prayer Plea for Restoration



A lot of you are simply unfaithful and untrustworthy. Conditioned by lax societal norms and your earthly fathers you emulate.



You are products of permissive traditions you replicate.



While ethical cultural values, you repudiate



Do you not see the boomerang repercussions in societal decadence?



Can you not with experience learn?



Even when you say "for better for worse till death us do part", in a bond of trust



A lot of you are already lying You make promises you have no intention to keep till your day of dying



You also mock God when you take the holy bible and a ring which rings falsehood to your traditional marriages which you say gives you permission to cheat until you are weak



The bible speaks :



of God who created one Adam and one Eve



And conjoined them as one in a marital peak



Do you not know that you are to cleave to your wife and be satisfied with the breast of the wife of your youth who you are to love and treat as yourself?.



So you can have peace!



You socialize your daughters by the mistreatment of their mothers to accept what you dont want for them, even as your sons become you and repeat the cycle of hurts and distortions.



Why are you surprised by the womens "rebellion"? DO you expect accepted mass disloyalty to be the building block to family solidarity!!



Your father's fathers before u took several wives. Your dependent, powerless great grand mother with12 children acquiesed to an oppressive male dominance syndrome she could not overcome



You are a product of an innate polygamous unfairness with its scars tatoed on your forehead, yet you dispense unfaithfulness in an age where you de3 you hide secrets until your hidden children show up when you are dead and mullify your family. You are not even honest claiming unfaithfulness is embossed on your DNA

Your disclaimer is that you are a man! That your disloyalty is an inviolate mandate dating back to great men in the bible.



Your great grandfather was at least honest and conspicuous in dealings with your poor greatgran whose permission was sought and was pacified ! but as for you, you are sacrilegiously religious, a veritable hypocrite. You hide in shadows of christendom to do what you know is wrong , claiming your manhood has unbridled sexual rights.



You point to Solomon, Annointed King anon



Supreme Polygamist to his detriment, Wisdom Teacher



Exemplary Preacher



Great beyond Measure



Exceeding Riches in Earthly treasure... Yet



Intoned a Lamentation treatise



That life is straw and Vanity After all



Therefore for your Heavenly Retirement in awe



FEAR GOD And His HOLY CODE



TEN COMMANDMENTS Of OLD



FOR THIS IS MAN'S ALL



On fathers day, let us applaud your good efforts and great strides



When you with commitment build homes that last



Your exalted calling is difficult, The family burden is on your shoulders, and your toil is great



Just note it is not about your progesterone impediment.



It is about your leadership Imperative



It is about the flourishing of the human race in the right direction



It should not take an outspoken innocent child to tell you the Emperor is naked with self - deception!



Why must your ego keep you defeatist in erection detention?



And God resoundly said : Adam



I bound you as one with your wife



To behold the commanding heights of a joyous life,



To raise holy children



For my delight



You have everything to be happy..Enjoy deserving fatherhood.



Thank God for noble fathers who bring energy and vibrance with such comforting Resolve



Lets us salute not the first corrupted Adam, but the last Adam, holy and righteous, our devoted model.



Happy Fathers Day



Copyright:June 20, 2021



Email : busiafordemocracy@yahoo.com