NCA grants MSMPUSHER license to optimize sales, customer service for SMEs

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has granted a cloud-based marketing platform, MSMPUSHER, licence to optimize sales and customer service for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana and Africa.

MSMPUSHER began its operations as an SMS messaging platform in 2019 with the sole purpose of putting each client’s customer at the center of every decision and providing cost-effective marketing tools to their growing number of customers and their expanding businesses.



MSMPUSHER expanded from an SMS service provider to an Omni-channel marketing automation platform. In addition, the cloud-based marketing platform has embarked on a new mission of empowering businesses to grow and achieve their goals.



MSMPUSHER has supported over 1,000 SMEs including FXKudi, Redbird, PIZZAMAN & CHICKENMAN (Ceqa Ltd), B2B Loto, OrdaGH Delivery, Accra Institute of Technology(AIT), and Christ Embassy with simple but cost-effective SMS marketing tools that allow them to achieve business success.



MSMPUSHER is also certified by the Data Protection Commission of Ghana.



How MSMPUSHER SMS messaging bperates?



MSMPUSHER SMS marketing solution helps businesses to reach thousands of people in less than a minute and get a return on investment (ROI).

They achieve this through their golden features;



a. Phone Number Validation (Digital Identity Tools) Generating a valid contact lead and getting a higher delivery (Click-Through) rate can be difficult to achieve at times, MSMPUSHER’s Phone Number Intelligence helps to validate and verify all contacts prior to sending the messages.



b. SMS (CLICK-THROUGH RATE) Tracker: MSMPUSHER’s URL link tracker helps in tracking SMS open rates and provide detailed analytical statistics to clients to assist them with their next SMS campaign.



c. Multiple business accounts allows clients to be able to manage and organize records such as (campaign delivery reports, contacts & groups, and engagement on SMS campaigns etc.)



d. Cross Platform (Mobile and web app)