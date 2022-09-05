0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

NDC must stop discriminating against Ashantis

NDC Flag Nkiligi File photo: National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s flag

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: Kwabena Bobie Ansah

People want Ashantis to vote for the NDC but they don’t want Ashantis to become card-bearing members.

I mean how?

When Ashantis go to a branch to get registered as an NDC member they are turned away. The same happens when Ashantis are trying to contest positions in the NDC.

And yet, you’ll hear the same NDC members lambasting Ashantis for not accepting the NDC because of tribal politics.

Recently, I even heard that it took the intervention of the National Deputy Organizer of the NDC, Kobby Barlon, to resolve some cruel acts the NDC has since been portraying against the Ashantis at the branch level.

Yet nobody is questioning the Ashanti Regional leadership of the party.

It is really sad.

Why don’t they talk about the positives and what we bring to the table?

I am a proud Ashanti and I will hold that will always be my pride till the grave.

I call on the likes of Chairman Ofosu Ampofo, Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Callistus Mahama, John Abdulai Jinapor, and others to wake up and act as far as this situation is concerned.

Columnist: Kwabena Bobie Ansah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tonardo gifted a brand-new $30,000 Mercedes Benz
Otto Addo rejected our calls to add Muntari to the squad - Alhaji Grusah
Meet the 1st First-Class Law Graduating Student of UPSA
Galamsey 'queen' Aisha Huang re-arrested, remanded by Accra Court
Traces of spermatozoa found on dead MCE's thighs - Report
Ellembelle DCE, police 'fight' over missing excavators
‘Bitter’ Owusu Bempah opens up one year after his arrest
Dr Kofi Amoah charges African leaders
Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke
Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus