NDC must stop discriminating against Ashantis

People want Ashantis to vote for the NDC but they don’t want Ashantis to become card-bearing members.

I mean how?



When Ashantis go to a branch to get registered as an NDC member they are turned away. The same happens when Ashantis are trying to contest positions in the NDC.



And yet, you’ll hear the same NDC members lambasting Ashantis for not accepting the NDC because of tribal politics.



Recently, I even heard that it took the intervention of the National Deputy Organizer of the NDC, Kobby Barlon, to resolve some cruel acts the NDC has since been portraying against the Ashantis at the branch level.



Yet nobody is questioning the Ashanti Regional leadership of the party.

It is really sad.



Why don’t they talk about the positives and what we bring to the table?



I am a proud Ashanti and I will hold that will always be my pride till the grave.



I call on the likes of Chairman Ofosu Ampofo, Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Callistus Mahama, John Abdulai Jinapor, and others to wake up and act as far as this situation is concerned.