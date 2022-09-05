NDC must stop discrimination against Ashantis

Some NDC leaders do not want Ashantis to become NDC card-bearing members

People want Ashantis to vote for the NDC but they don’t want Ashantis to become NDC card-bearing members.

I mean how?



When Ashantis go to a branch to get registered as an NDC member they’re turned away. The same happens when Ashantis are trying to get positions in the NDC.



And yet, you’ll hear the same NDC people bashing Ashantis for not accepting the NDC because of tribal politics.



So what do they want us to do now as Ashantis?



Sometimes some of us get sad about how NDC treats Ashantis when we put our backs against the wall but refuse to talk about how others ill-use us.

Recently, I even heard that it took the intervention of the National Deputy Organiser of the NDC Kobby Barlon to settle some of these cruel acts of the NDC towards Ashantis at the branch level during their tour in the Ashanti region, and yet nobody is questioning the Ashanti regional NDC leadership.



It is really sad.



Why don’t they talk about how good we Ashantis can be, but only talk about our negatives?



I am really sad today. I am a proud Ashanti and I will hold that pride to my grave, of course.



I call on people like chairman Ofosu Ampofo, Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Callistus Mahama, John Abdulai Jinapor and others to wake up and do something about how the NDC is treating Ashantis if only they want us to be part of the NDC party.