NDC requires a facelift going into election 2024

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Duty-bound to seek the collective interests of Ghanaians as in being of service to my people and country, I shall suggest as a strategy to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to have a facelift going into election 2024.

What is a facelift? A facelift is defined by the dictionary as, “an improvement or set of improvements made to a product or service in order to make more people want to buy or use it” or “an improvement or set of improvements made to a building or area to make it look more attractive”.



In this publication, I shall concern myself with “attractive” or “make more people want to buy or use it” as are in the facelift defined above.



For more people to be attracted to the NDC to give them the hope of genuinely winning election 2024 without resorting to their usual rigging machine, dirty politicking of propaganda and populism coupled with criminally inciting their followers to take to acts of lawlessness in their aspirations to win political power, I shall advise them to seek a facelift.



Former President John Dramani Mahama as the façade of the NDC will not be appealing to many a floating voter to cast their vote for NDC. For him, many a discerning Ghanaian is very much aware of his shortcomings unbefitting of a President of Ghana.



He moves his supporters to stage demonstrations on the streets of Ghana, announcing to them that he had been robbed of his victory in the election 2020 by the NPP acting in collusion with the Electoral Commission. However, when it went to the Supreme Court, he claimed he had not won the election, neither had Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hence requesting for a rerun of the election. What a man with a split tongue like the serpents!

John Mahama is invariably corrupt, visionless and indecisive. His negativities are more than one can imagine. He can hardly come up with ideas and social interventions to make Ghana better. Nevertheless, when NPP comes out with any good policies, he is always firmly found in the midst of those saboteurs wishing the failure of such policies and programmes.



Even way before the contest for NDC flagbearer going into election 2024 comes up, he carries himself about as the already elected flagbearer, hence has appointed his Minister of “No Contribution No Chop” (NCNC), in the person of Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, currently the National Chairman for NDC.



He sat in a meeting in the USA, nodding to a statement made by one of his lieutenants that when the NDC come to power in 2024, they will do as the NPP did, looking more after themselves than seeking the collective interests of Ghanaians.



Therefore, John Mahama is coming to steal more money than he did previously. This old corrupt face will not attract persons like Rockson Adofo to ever dream of campaigning, let alone, voting for NDC.



However, if they present a new face as in say, Dr Kwabena Duffour, the son of Kumawu, yes, many a floating voter may decide to vote for NDC.

Although I want NPP to break the corruption-induced 8-year cyclical rotation between them and the NDC, hence already suggesting Dr Bawumia with Alan Cash as Vice, I will campaign for Dr Duffour to win the NDC flagbearer’s position.



I want to see a political contest between two former Bank of Ghana governors.



I will love to see a technocrat leading the nation than a bureaucrat hence going for Dr Bawumia of NPP and Dr Duffour of NDC.



Dr Duffour all the way to lead NDC. A new face is needed in NDC, if at all, they want to make any meaningful inroads into election 2024.



Thumps up for Dr Kwabena Duffour