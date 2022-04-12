NDC will win election 2024 with or without Jean Adukwe Mensa as the EC boss

Jean Mensah

I am confident, convinced, and optimistic that the National Democratic Congress, NDC will win the 2024 general election with or without Jean Mensa as the EC boss.

The sad reality is nothing can change the victory for the NDC. No amount of massaging of figures can retain the NPP.



What the NDC needs is to be vigilant, faithful, bold, courageous, hardworking, fearless, and committed.



Moreover, the NDC must make sure the polling agents across the various polling stations must be people who can read and write, people who are analytical, people who can ask questions if need be, people who can say no if there are discrepancies in the process and cannot submit to wrongdoers.



I can say confidently that based on what happened in the 2020 general elections, the party needs the win right from the branch collation centers, making sure the figures are entered correctly on the pick-sheets.

The NDC will bring His Excellency John Dramani Dramani Mahama the former flagbearer of the party which I hope will lead the party to secure maximum votes.



The inability of the sitting government to meet the demands and expectations of the citizens amidst the high cost of living will send them to opposition as the worst performing government in our history



The NPP will lose 2024 massively to the National Democratic Congress based on a series of their inability to fix the country, the high price of commodities, bothering Ghanaians with nuisance taxes including E-Levy, failure to provide jobs for the teeming youth, spending taxpayers' money on luxury jets on unnecessary travels, insecurity, the economy has fallen flat under the so-called economy messiah, Mahamudu Bawumia and many more.



NDC must be more united than before to rescue this country from the NPP.