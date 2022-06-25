1
NPP 2024: Alan Kyerematen, NPP's strategic banana in the monkey sanctuary

Alan Kyeremanten Afcfta202012.jpeg Alan Kyerematen

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: Ebo Buckman

Politics is a game of strategy and numbers. A good strategy is one that is crafted based on the nature of the market in which you are competing and the kind of competitor you have on the market.

Your strategic calculations and decision must lead you to high numbers, victory and power. In other words, a good strategy must always give you advantage over your competitor, not the other way round

As a political party, the NPP’s current winning strategy, which is to pick a Christian from the South plus a Muslim from the North, in a country of over 70% Christians, is a wise decision that is to give the party the needed numbers in the political market to win power.

In other words, numbers informed the strategy – that is, picking a candidate from dominant groups always gives one advantage.

This strategy, which has won us four terms of power, need not be changed for anything. No prudent team changes its winning strategy, especially when your competitor hasn't changed its strategy.

President Nana Addo, obviously saw wisdom in the strategy, hence his decision to apply it just as late Prof Adu Boahen and President Kufuor did.

There is no wisdom in using an apple to entice monkeys when you have banana, especially when your competitor is using banana to entice monkeys in the same sanctuary. In a market dominated by monkeys, the best strategy to use is to offer banana and not apples

Metaphorically, Alan Kyerematen, by far, remains the NPP's best banana to attract more monkeys in the country's monkey sanctuary.

Shalom shalom!

E. G. Buckman

Columnist: Ebo Buckman
