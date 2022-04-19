NPP Constituency Chairman-hopeful worried about 9000 lost votes in Manhyia South,calls for unity for reclamation

Mr.Owusu Sekyere

Manhyia South Constituency Chairman Hopeful on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr.Owusu Sekyere has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Constituency to embrace unity and discipline as the party works towards winning election 2024.

Mr.Owusu Sekyere made this call on 'Ghana Ekosen 'morning show on Adehye 99.1 FM in Kumasi this morning.



According to Mr.Sekyere, NPP lost a whooping 9000 votes in the Constituency in the 2020 elections as compared to the votes they gathered in the 2016 general elections.



He attributed the lost votes to voter apathy and this he said is the reason he wants to be elected as the party chairman to ensure that the is Unity and tranquility in the Constituency.



He revealed that, breaking the 8-year rule is a core responsibility for all and sundry, and with disunity the party cannot break the '8'.

"I am calling on the delegates as well as all members of the New Patriotic Party within the constituency and beyond to forgive each other and remain united if only we are aiming at breaking the 8-year rule”, he said.



He again noted that “We must also start working on bringing everyone on board to recapture our lost seat in the 2024 general elections. This can only be achieved if we instill discipline in our line of politics going forward”.



Mr.Owusu Sekyere was also worried about the party's inability to own a party office at the constituency level and promised to facilitate for one, should he be elected as the Chairman.



He also appealed to delegates and party members to elect a chairman who stays with them at the constituency and knows their worry since a vote for a fugitive as a party chairman will thwart the development of Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region.