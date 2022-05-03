NPP Constituency Primaries: Several incumbents fall, fresh faces voted in to lead party in Kintampo North

File photo of the NPP flag

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the New Patriotic Party, NPP in the Kintampo North constituency held their Executives elections at the Kintampo senior High School, KINSS.

33 party members were given the green light by the constituency's vetting committee to contest ten(10) Executive positions in the party.



At the end of the day, twenty-three (23) out of the thirty-three (33) aspirants went home empty-handed. The majority of the old Executives who sought re-election lost the elections.



With the exception of the women's Organizer, Maame Effah Rosemary, the Nasara Coordinator, Alhaji Muftau Mohammed Habib, and the immediate past 2nd vice Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Seth who graduated to the position of the 1st vice Chairman, all the Incumbent Executives lost.



Key among the defeated Executives included;



the constituency chairman, Abubakari Sadik a.ka chairman Abuu who lost by 21 votes difference. His main contender, Mr. Sadik Abubakar Bawa is widely known as Bawa Peace obtained three hundred and thirteen (313) votes to beat Chairman Abuu who obtained 282 votes. It is interesting to note that the newly elected chairman, Bawa Peace was once the Kintampo North constituency chairman and deputized by chairman Abuu.

The secretary, Mr. Idrisu Fuseini, also lost by 29 votes gap as his man contender,Mr. sheikh Dawuda Mohammed, also a former constituency secretary, polled 370 votes against his (Fuseini's) 341 votes.



Enoch Ankom, the current Kintampo North Municipal coordinator of the Nation Builder's Corps, NABCO, polled 445 votes to beat Nancy Boateng who previously occupied the position. Madam Nancy polled 429 votes.



Nanga Joseph Nyindam who also sought re-election for the youth Organizer position lost by fifty-one(51) votes difference. His opponent, Mr. Richard Addai polled 461 votes while he( Nanga) obtained 410 votes.



The Newly elected Executives are as follows;



Chairman Sadik Abubakari Bawa A.K.A Bawa peace.

1st vice Chairman Ibrahim Seth



2nd Vice Chairman Awudulai Failsal



Secretary Sheik Dawuda Mohammed



Assistant Secretary Nomafo Amponsah Daniel



Organizer Iddrisu Mohammed Bello

Youth Organizer Richard Addai



women's Organizer Rosemary Effah



Treasurer Enock Ankom



Nasara coordinator Muftau Mohammed Habib.



In his concession speech, the former chairman, Abubakar Sadik admonished the defeated aspirants to support the newly elected officials to work towards achieving the party's agenda of "breaking the eight".

The Newly elected chairman, Sadik Abubakar Bawa, after being sworn in, called for unity among party members and warned against creating factions in the party. He said he does not know any factions in the party and will not allow anyone to destroy the party with divisions. He furthered that his ultimate aim is to win the Kintampo North constituency Parliamentary seat for the NPP and should be the aim of every party member.