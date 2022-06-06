NPP National Youth Organizer Race: Why Nana Kwadwo Akwaa must be given the nod

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa is a vibrant and vociferous youth whose impeccable exploits and contributions to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stands tall amongst the National Youth Organizer Hopefuls.

The profile below expatiates the academic credentials as well as the political and social achievements wrought-out by the adept youth.



Family History



Nana Kwadwo Akwaa(NKA) was born in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. He hails from Akim Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana and traces his roots from Adanse Bodwesango in the Ashanti Region. He is the first among his four siblings. Due to where he was brought up which happens to be the heart of the New Patriotic Party, he really understands the core values of the party and thereby holds sacrosanct same.



First borns are deemed as path creators and he leveraged on this adage to make strides by creating several avenues for the younger siblings to tow. His leadership qualities can however be traced to this premise.



Academic Credentials



Nana Kwadwo Akwaa is not only hardworking on the face level but has several academic laurels to his name. Below is the path trudged by this astute youth academically;



In 2001, Nana Kwadwo Akwaa completed Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Junior High School(KNUST JHS). Due to his academic exploits, he gained admission to one the best senior high schools in Ghana, Prempeh college in that same year. He however, completed Prempeh College in 2004.



Nana Kwadwo Akwaa then proceeded to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to pursue his first degree in BSC Mathematics in 2005 and completed in 2009.



He further pushed forward to complete M.Phil in Industrial Mathematics in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2012. He used one and half years to complete this programme instead of the usual two year duration which can be attributed to the level of adroitness with which he executes his duties.



Political Roles



I) He worked at Danquah Institute as a research and communication assistant.



II)He was the secretary and member of the steering committee of the NPP Ashanti regional youth wing.



III) He was a member of the research and strategy committee of NPP Ashanti Regional youth wing.



IV)He was part of the communication committee of the Ashanti regional organizer of the NPP.



V) He was a member of NPP Ashanti Regional Constituencies Election Committee during the 2020 general election.



VI) He was a member of the Ashanti I.T. Coordinators during the 2020 general election.



VII) He was a member of the NPP Research team that researched on the likely winners of the 2018 NPP Regional and National Executives contests.



VIII) He has been an NPP polling station executive for over eight (8) years.



IX) He was head of communications for the 2020 Kwadaso campaign team.



X) He was head of research for the 2020 Kwadaso campaign team.



XI) He was the head of the NPP representatives at the Electoral Commission (EC) strong room of the Kwadaso constituency during the 2020 general elections.



XII) He was part of the IT team for the 2020 campaign Kwadaso campaign team.



XIII) He was the head of the team that trained the Kwadaso constituency polling station agents for the 2020 general elections.



XIV) He was a member of TESCON- KNUST from 2005-2009.

Political Groups founded and co-founded



I) He founded Critical Thinkers International-CTI; A socio-economic and political think tank affiliated to the NPP.



II) He is the co-founder of operation 30% for the NPP in the Volta region.



III) He is a founding member of Volta Youth for development and also served as it's secretary.



Achievements of Critical Thinkers International



He was part of the CTI team which through research exposed;



I) The exact price of the branding of each buses during the infamous Bus-Rebranding scandal of the NDC.



II) The non-existent and uncompleted projects Former President Mahama claimed to have completed during his last state of the Nation's (SONA) address as the president of Ghana.



III) How badly the Ghanaian soldiers in foreign mission were being treated under the Former President Mahama/NDC.



IV) The voting pattern of spiritual Churches in Ghana.



V) The shady deals at the Metro Mass Transit under Mahama/NDC.



VI) How badly people perceived to be sympathizers of NPP were treated at the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority in addition to dirty deals at the ports under the regime of Former President Mahama.



CTI under the abled leadership of Nana Kwadwo Akwaa has achieved raft of feats including organising historic fora, symposia, conferences and training sessions. Some of these organized events are:



I) A forum in 2015 to help bring solution to the internal wranglings in the party when it was at its peak. Key personality attendees were ; Prof Mike Ocquaye, Hon. Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Hon. Alhaji Boniface Abubakar, Rodney Nkrumah Boateng, Archibald Cobbinah etc.



II) The much talked about 2018 Regional Youth Organizer Aspirants Debate.



III) The unprecedented 2018 National Youth Organizer Aspirants debate under the chairmanship of Mr. Sammi Awuku.



IV) A public viva which was organized in November 2021 in Kumasi under theme" Influence of research on electoral strategies; Ghana's democracy and how all the political parties have fared under the fourth republic". Key personalities that graced the programme were; Dr. Theophilus Adomako, Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng, Mr. Vincent Frimpong, Mr. Nelson Owusu Ansah, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah(COKA),Mr. Daniel Agyenim Boateng, Mr. Osei Kofi Acquah(CPP), Mr. Frank Aboagye Danyansah, Mad. Mary Posch-Oduro etc.



Meritorious Awards and Recognition



I)Nana Kwadwo Akwaa placed first in the top 20 social media writers and campaigners for NPP in 2016.



II)He was part of the top five(5) individuals who were shortlisted for the Deputy National Youth Organizer position of the NPP in 2018.



III) He together with CTI writers team was awarded "Most outstanding Political writer for 2016" by the NPP Greater Accra Youth wing.



IV) He was part of the Volta, Ashanti and other Regional lists which acknowledged patriots for their hard work during the 2016 election campaign.



V)He has been listed by the Presidency, National security and NPP headquarters as part of the top five (5) young persons whose efforts are geared towards pushing for the progress of the party.



VI)The top hierarchy of the NDC has listed him as one of the people whom their defeat in both 2016 and 2020 general elections can be attributed to and remains a threat to their political fortunes with his write-ups and social media activities in the 2024 general elections.

VII) He has been listed by most political pundits as one of the fastest rising young politicians who has contributed immensely to the political fortunes of the NPP



VII) According to a research by Zoolak Research Organization titled" The GEMS in NDC, NPP and Ghana's politics from the perception of social media users" which was conducted in February 2019, Nana Kwadwo Akwaa was adjudged:



I)The best writer in NPP.



II)The second best writer in Ghana's politics.



III)The best researcher/critical analyst in NPP.



IV) This third best researcher/critical analyst in Ghana's politics.



This research was published online.



Strides made in the New Patriotic Party



I) Nana Kwadwo Akwaa through his write-ups was able to diffuse the hushed-up agenda of the opposition against the NPP in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.



II) He was contacted by the office of the Vice President to quash the surreptitious plans of the NDC against Dr. Bawumia and in a spate of two weeks, he used social media to conquer them. This feat attained was reiterated by the political aide to the Vice President at the youth conference held in Ashanti Region of the immense work done by this great mind.



III)Prior to the 2016 general elections, he was one of the major brains behind the formation of two major groups in the Volta region; Operation 30% for the NPP in Volta and Volta Youth For Development. These two groups set chaos in the opposition NDC during their primaries which further transcended to chpercentage their running mate. In essense, they made the Volta and Oti regions penetrable by the NPP. This was evident in the results polled in the Oti region by the NPP in the 2020 general elections.



IV) He played a major role that aided Kwadaso Constituency to be rated as the best constituency in Ghana in terms of percentag of votes for the NPP in the 2020 general elections.



V) He, together with Critical Thinkers International, a group he founded, organized the first ever debate in the history of Ghana's politics for an internal contest of a political party, something the NDC replicated during their internal contest.



VI) He was part of the team that organized one of the biggest health walks in Ghana which attracted about 10,000 participants in Kwadaso prior to the 2020 general elections.



VII) He was part of the team who influenced over 100 NDC members and sympathizers to vote against the NDC in the environs of Axim which eventually won the NPP the Evalue Gwira Constituency-Western region, the parliamentary seat in 2016



VIII) He was the head of the Critical Thinkers international team that presented a proposal for consideration for the NPP's 2018 constitutional review.



IX) He has represented NPP on numerous local and diaspora radio stations as a political pundit.



X) He has mentored about 100-200 youth of the party who are occupying significant executive positions in the party as well as performing other crucial roles at various sectors of the party.



Research Works and Articles Published



Nana Kwadwo Akwaa is a political activist who has authored over 500 research works and articles to his name (Published and Unpublished) and on this backdrop can be counted amongst those with high preponderant political articles in Ghana. Notable among these articles on socioeconomic and political issues include;



I) Chairman Blay's buses economic benefit will go beyond NPP



II)NPP has no stronghold, NDC has only one



III)The voting pattern of the church of Gyidi Kokoo members in Ghana.



IV)Ghana electricity crisis; causes, disadvantages and solutions.

V)NPP equally belongs to the Northerners, Gas and Ewes as the Akans.



VI) Politics is a battle of communication and not a battle of fist.



VII) Mismanagement and looting at Metro Mass Transport Limited.



VIII) Mahama/NDC and NPA are wicked; New petrol prices is a cheat; Reduce the prices now.



IX) Kwame Nkrumah has no PhD.



X)History of the New Patriotic Party.



XI) Esposed; President Mahama lied about the state of some of the projects.



XII)Ghana's public procurement act; the variance between single sourcing and sole sourcing.



XIII) Akua Donkor's goodies could have built 40 boreholes.



XIV) NDC behind the disruption of Bawumia's Volta Regional your and not Voltarians.



XV) Performance of President Nana Addo led government with respect to NPP delegates ( Research fellow).



XVI)ROPAL/ROPAA is a state of satisfaction of a right and not a favour.



XVII)Heritage Fund/Free SHS Debate; Our opinion-CTI.



XVIII)PPP is a greater liability to NPP than NDC.



XIX) Crucifixion of perceived NPP men at Takoradi Harbour.



XX) NPP; An expansion of electoral college and the organizational structure is a need.



XXI) Ghana is really sick but probably the fault of it's caretakers.



XXII) 2017 Ministerial designates vetting; our observation.



XXIII) One district one factory is more than doable; The facts and the importance.



XXIV) Roadmap to increasing NPP's votes in the volta region.



XXV) Xenophobic attacks; Causes and solutions.



XXVI)First 18 months GH Cedi-US Dollar depreciation; Nana Addo/NPP has performed better than Mahama/NDC.



XXVII)Ghana Card; The issue of Ghana's EC voter ID card.



XXVIII) 25 Years of the 4th Republic; The journey so far.

XXIX) Public officer's retirement age; A case study with Martin Amidu.



XXX)Inflation and it's impact on Ghana's business growth.



XXXI)Double track system is a do or die intervention for Ghana.



Etc.



All these articles were published online and it can be emphatically stated that they enhanced the political fortunes of the NPP in both 2016 and 2020 general elections.



Every robust society thrives on the individuals with high research acumen who are able to make the right forecasts and analysis and people with such traits wield much power in the society. This is one of the major traits of the Nana Kwadwo Akwaa.



Key Research Works



I) In 2014, he conducted a scientific research which proved that the Northern region is a swing region and not a stronghold of the NDC as it had been wrongly perceived by all political analysts and this research findings were confirmed during the 2016 and 2020 general elections.



II)He, through one of his qualitative analytical researches informed the whole country that the age suit regarding Martin Amidu which was filed by Dr. Dominic Anyini was bogus and would be thrown away by the Supreme Court(SC) of the republic, two years clear before the final verdict which affirmed his analysis.



III)Dr. Bawumia during one of his lectures on energy in 2015, found section of one of Nana Kwadwo Akwaa's research on energy, credible and adopted it as part of his lecture.



IV)Nana Kwadwo Akwaa through Critical Thinkers International (CTI), exposed the Mahama Bus rebranding Saga; one of the strong pillars for the NPP's victory over the then NDC in power.



IV) Nana Kwadwo Akwaa through Critical Thinkers International exposed the Mahama's green book fake projects across the country. H.E Nana Akuffo Addo, the then opposition leader, found it credible and cited some examples from his work in his "True State of the Nation Address in 2016".



Why We Should Rally Behind Nana Kwadwo Akwaa



➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖



Perfect qualities of Nana Kwadwo Akwaa that make him a great force and the best for the National Youth Organizer position are; He is a unifier, humble, accommodating, kind-hearted, affable, a vociferous communicator who stops at nothing to make his point clear regardless of the level intimidation and above all a "typical grassroots person".



The profile and the impeccable records iterated above crystally elucidates the immense contribution of Nana Kwadwo Akwaa to the political fortunes of the NPP. This makes him the best candidate person for they position of National Youth Organizer of the NPP.



The onus therefore lies on all of us to rally behind him and support him for his vision to end up in fruition. Nana Kwadwo Akwaa can not do this alone and therefore needs everbody aboard.



Nana Kwadwo Akwaa subscribes to these Akan adages that are literally translated as;



I) It is the best shooter that we place at vantage position when we go for game hunting



II) If the one who has chewed crab says he will chew a callabash, it's a no hyperbole



Nana Kwadwo Akwaa is indeed the tool that can be used used to break the Eight (8).