NPP - The most incredibly unpopular party in Ghana’s democratic history

A group of young Ghanaians calling themselves the Year of Return Returnees have concluded that never in their lives of following Ghanaian politics have they come across a government that is so unpopular, that lies to their teeth, and shocking uncaring to the plight of Ghanaians.

In a round table gathering at the Labadi beach, the group headed by Ms Naa Dakoa (a virgin investor from the USA) stated that though the ages of the young people of the group averages between 25 to 40yrs, every one of them holds resentful sentiments towards the leadership of the government of Ghana, so much so that even though they can chalk down a handful of success stories, the overall abject arrogant and greedy stance of some government officials makes the current government unpopular.



The group can attest to the great initiative dubbed “Year of Return” which got many of its members interested in coming to Ghana ???????? to see what opportunities they could partner with, only to be faced with practices within governmental circles that seemed so unacceptable and unbelievable.



When pressed to give examples, it came to light that some immigration officers have resulted in greedy extortionist ways to get extended visas or grant permits for non-Ghanaian passport holders. The Ghana Police was also not spared at all when it came to pointers that make the current NPP government unpopular.



An instance which every Ghanaian living in Accra can attest to, was there scene infront of the Accra Regional Headquarters near Cocoa House (Tudu) where every law of the land of Ghana is broken under the glaring eyes of the Ghana Police.



Pedestrians have been subjected to walking on the streets because street hawkers have taken over all the walkways, Trotro drivers stop indiscriminately at random creating thick clout of traffic under the watchful eyes of the Ghana Police, no designated Trotro bus stops, no urinal points so one can be seen urinating on the wall of the Police Regional headquarters at will, and the list goes on and on, yet there is a Road Minister just as there is an Inspector General of Police, so these are some of the many concerns of the returnees, some are of whom have vowed not to come back until all these are fixed.



The Ghana Police they also noted continue to take bribes on the roads, and some of the footage of these officers would soon be fed to a YOUTUBE channel that would be dedicated to exposing the Ghana Police, with the hope that it could force the much-needed reforms that the Police Service needs, to ensure that every Ghanaian becomes accountable to the laws of the nation.

Finally the political arena in Ghana also shared some interesting observations with the returnees, many of whom did not care about the NPP or NDC but rather wanted to see the right thing done.



So in interactions with a cross-section of Ghanaians, it came to light that, in places where the president of Ghana Nana Akuffo Addo’s name was mentioned, people seemed rather uneasy or flat-out blunt in raining insults and curses at the president, The NPP led government, therefore, becomes the most unpopular government Ghanaians have ever had to deal with, and this is a result of the NPP party resulting to 1960 style of politics where people get promised the most unrealistic promises with the clear intentions of never even having the will to fulfill any of them.



The one district one million dollar pledge was a blatant lie to the people of Ghana just as the many other broken promises. So for anyone to think the NPP can break the Eight amidst all these flamboyant lies… then that person needs to get into any herbal clinic that can cleanse their conscience.



Ghana is a beautiful country led today by visionless people and, sadly, returnees get broken at heart to experience all of this chaos that Ghanaians feel very comfortable in because people are not bold enough to demand their rights.



Our hearts go out to every Ghanaian out there, especially the youth struggling to put food on the table. Stay focused and create the right networks because together we can all build a meaningful life.