NPP, a party in distress

The NPP flag

Folks, in these modern times one could be appalled that some people are still insanely superstitious and attribute any ill-luck or misfortune to the doing of witches; and Nana Agyekum, a rich cocoa farmer who lived many years ago at a village in the Brong Ahafo Region was the veriest gullible of all such like-minded people.

VW Beetle car is one of the few vehicles with an engine at the rear. It happened one day that, Nana Agyekum after a very successful cocoa season bought a VW Beetle car. In those days very few people in the whole country were privileged to own cars, and so he decided to visit some friends in a neighbouring town to show off his newly acquired asset, but the car developed a fault halfway through the journey.



He quickly went in front of the car and opened the bonnet in an attempt to check the fault; unfortunately, no engine was found. He thought that some witches have removed the engine in a blink of an eye! Sweat began to run in rivulets down the sides of his face; his jaw dropped involuntarily, and he spoke in brong: "Kai, nkrofuo no b3 tu engine no." (Witches have removed the engine.)



Nana Agyekum waived furiously for the sporadic oncoming vehicles to stop, and because he was quite popular in the area, a couple of drivers with their passengers alighted from their vehicles and went to his aid; after narrating his story, some enlightened ones among the people, with suppressed laughter tried to convince the old man that engines of VW beetle cars are positioned at the rear, but he wouldn't listen, so they took Nana to the back of the car and opened the engine compartment.



On seeing the engine, he exclaimed, "Aah, you see, I knew it! These people are wicked and fiendish, after removing the engine from the front see where they've brought it."



Interesting story, isn’t it? This notwithstanding, the issue of economic hardship under the NPP government has far gone from the excruciating acts of suffering to pure destitution, and this is taking up every minute of the lives of Ghanaians with worry.

The matter is that the Eshie guys are carrying their disappointments around their necks like necklaces. They



are starving, they need jobs to make ends meet, but they sound used and dumped, and they are livid; when hunger and anger work together the results are spectacular; kikikikikiki, no, they are terrifying. This is an awful, ugly truth.



Hehehehe, let me speak in parables small. What is happening is the shortest-straw sort of situation; it is a trust that has been horribly misplaced. President Akufo-Addo is running with the ball but hasn’t considered who made the pass.



Walahi, talahi, the 2024 elections are not going to be between the NDC and the NPP, it will be between NPP and NPP. In fact, I cringed when I saw videos of members of the NPP in a certain constituency repainting their office in NDC colours.



There is a popular Akyem saying that those who drink from the Birim River won’t look on for Okyeaman to be destroyed, and in all honesty, I wish the President well as an Akyem. But my uncle apparently is in a deadly quagmire, and seems to have two choices: either provide every supporter of his party with succulent jobs and contracts or crack the whip to provoke them to do their worst. A heap of trouble! Isn’t it?

Aba Kade, if care is not taken, the performance of the NPP in the 2024 elections will be the worst in the nation's electoral history.



Unlike the NDC, the grassroots of the NPP are so angry, and the entire citizenry is so much peeved and disappointed. Ah, Awurade Yakubu, Nana b3 tu Ghana engine.



Anyway, today is Independence Holiday and so I want to give you something Ghanaian. For your Holiday relaxation, please enjoy medofo adaada me by Awura Ama Badu.