NPP executive election: Research bureau findings bogus

George Krobea Asante

I have taken notice of a publication by the Daily Guide newspaper on a purported survey undertaken by the Research Bureau at the presidency.

The poll according to the publication, sought the opinion of some 4,000 party delegates on their preferred candidates for various National Executive portfolios as the party prepares to elect new executives.



While acknowledging the interest shown by the aforementioned newspaper on matters of the New Patriotic Party, I wish to put on record that details of the said poll as published by the Daily Guide are completely false.



Consultations with the leadership of the Research Directorate at the presidency has uncovered that while the said poll was conducted during the National Delegates Conference held in Kumasi, detailed findings of the survey has not even been concluded and analyzed.



My checks have further revealed that Dr Isaac Owusu-Mensah, renowned political scientist and Head of Research at the Presidency, is incensed that some individuals will concoct figures to misrepresent the findings of a research that has not even been published.



I ask, why would a reputable tabloid like the Daily Guide publish such a false story? Whose interest are they serving? What are the motives for the publication of such a false story? Why are some people in a hurry to share the findings of a yet to be published survey? Is it because the actual survey findings may not suit their interest? I encourage delegates and grassroots of our dear party to reject the false publication and treat it with the contempt it deserves.



Since Ghana's return to multi-party democracy in 1992, delegates of the NPP have proven to be independent-minded who cannot be swayed or deceived by a false publication like this.

Using a newspaper to falsify the findings of a yet to be published survey does not only undermine the authority of the Research Directorate at the presidency who spent several weeks planning the survey but also shows that some aspirants have lost popularity with the party's grassroots after nearly 8 years as National Executives and are only counting on media endorsements to sway opinion.



It needs mentioning that a publication by Ben Epson's Daily Dispatch predicted President Akufo-Addo's defeat and John Mahama's victory five days to the 2016 general elections. In the end, it wasn't Mr Epson's survey that determined the outcome but the votes of ordinary Ghanaians that booted the incompetent Mahama out of the office and ushered in President Akufo-Addo's administration.



The party's disappointing performance in the 2020 general elections which culminated in the loss of our parliamentary majority status is ample proof that all is not well with our dear party.



Let's unite to give our party a new direction, a new hope and a new crop of leadership capable of breaking the eight.



The writer is the Presiding Member for Birim North and former Constituency Communications Officer for Abirem Constituency