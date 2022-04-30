NPP internal elections: Things fall apart

File photo of the NPP Flag

Folks, I'm going to serve you some sumptuous and succulent elephant khebab today.

My all-time favourite novel is "Things Fall Apart" by Chinua Achebe, a Nigerian author. The principal character is Okonkwo, an Igbo leader and wrestling champion in the village of Umuofia. The book is a post-colonial novel which demonstrates the influence of British colonialism and Christian missionaries on the Igbo community.



Much as I find the content of this book exciting, what enthuses me most is its title, and this reminds me of what is going on in the camp of the ruling party in Ghana, the NPP. I said not too long ago in one of my articles that the NPP could collapse before the December 7, 2024, polls: and indications are very justificative.



Not too long ago, the polling station elections were fraught with nationwide violence and chaos. And as I write, the ongoing constituency elections have bristled with numerous court injunctions restraining them from holding elections in many constituencies.



It has been reported that many members of the party have expressed disappointment in what they describe as unjustifiable reasons given for the disqualification of some candidates in their constituency elections.

These are just the tip of the iceberg.



The presidential primary election between Allan and Bawumia will be an El Clasico! Eshi rado, rado. The seed of divisiveness have been sown and it's bearing fruit. Big. Succulent. Fruits.



There are strong indications that the hand of God is against the Elephant for trampling upon the people of Ghana, otherwise, how can one explain the incessant confusion within the Elephant fraternity? Isaiah 49:26 of the Bible says: "I will make your oppressors eat their own flesh; they will be drunk in their own blood, as with wine. Then all mankind will know that I, The Lord am your Saviour, your Redeemer, the Mighty one of Jacob."



Kikikikikiki, aye ka, Yaanom's defeat is imminent, and it is boldly written on the wall; it is non-negotiable because things have fallen apart, and the centre can no longer hold.