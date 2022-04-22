NPP is a symbol of corruption, an epitome of nepotism, favouritism, violence, a threat to our fledgling democracy

The NPP flag

NPP is a Symbol of Corruption and an Epitome of Nepotism, Favoritism, Violence, and a thread to our Fledgling Democracy.

In recent years, Ghana airwaves have been filled in with a single narrative, “that the NPP party is the most corrupt and Nana Addo-Bawumia led government is worse in history". As a staunch student activist, I have a keen interest in governance and democracy since the two are interwoven, and engage in fact-finding research to unravel the truth.



I got utterly astounded at last to know that, the NPP party is not only corrupt, violent, and sinister to rule of law but also has this legendary trait of repackaging and nurturing corrupt, rotting and undignified members of the party.



A translucent example of the case of Akufo becoming president of Ghana.



When Akufo Addo was foreign minister under the Kufuor regime, diplomatic passports mysteriously got vanished into thin air and later some of the passports were allegedly traced to his family and associates.



Apart from his criminal undertakings, he was also known for his nauseating and dubious character of recourse to inflame ethnic passions making him a dangerous and ethnocentric political figure in Africa. His infamous pronouncements "all die be die" and "Yen Akanfour" in his attempt to publicly declare support for Kennedy Agyepong after he call for total extermination of all Ewes and Ga ethnic groups in the country portrays him as a deep-seated tribal bigot, selfish politician who is prepared to use any means including violence to archive his parochial political goals. Clear-eyed citizens could predict what will happen if Akufo becomes president of Ghana. The current predicament and the state of the economy vindicated their assertion.

Ghana's judicial system was in a "wheelchair" when he subsequently became minister of justice and attorney general. His untrammeled rush to imprison ace lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata without Justice nor semblance of authenticity had not gone unnoticed and his uncontrolled craving for total defiance of the rule of law was visible. Dark days of Ghana judiciary! The embarrassment and humiliation the judicial system earned in the International scenes had awoken Kufour's conscience leading to yet another bizarre, uncoordinated, and unprincipled presidential pardon. Justice was thrown to dogs and trampled upon by whoever cared for them.



In spite of all this recklessness, tyranny, untoward attitudes, blood-curdling violence, peremptory leadership, rancor, aberration of illegality, demonstrated by Akufo in all his public working life, the NPP party rebranded and repackaged him as a human right lawyer and a believer of democratic rule in his quest to be president of the Republic of Ghana. They sang on hilltops, and rooftops and trumpeted him to the whole world as if a heaven-sent angel has emerged to save Ghanaians.



Shockingly, in 2016 Ghanaians gamble our future with Akufo Addo without considering what he has done in the past. This was an endorsement of negligence, illegality, corruption and an automatic win for him in the forthcoming election(2020) knowing he has control over all the arsenals. After committing such a heinous mistake, the good people of Ghana have again been exposed to Npp maladroit propaganda, gasconade, vicious mischief, self-opinionated remarks, line-shooting speeches, and continued lamentation of their failures.



Constitutional rights and freedom of speech has been a thing of the past. Media personnel have been mouth shut and those who dare charade Akufo Addo for the bad governance are brutalized or hand-picked and send to prison for performing their constitutional mandated responsibility.



A country that was much touted as the beacon of modern democracy in Western Sub-Saharan Africa in the past is on the verge of being eroded. The fourth arm of government (media) is paralyzed and polarized under Nana Addo's presiding as president. Two modern Ghana journalists, Bobie Ansah, Captain smart, Teacher Kwadwo, Kofi Adoma, etc have suffered from Akufo-Addo's intolerance and undemocratic act.

Perhaps Kakaa and Ahmed Suale would have given their side of the story if they were alive. This unlawful arrest and brutalizing of journalists is unacceptable in our democratic dispensation and must be condemned with the urgency it deserves.



The security agencies now allow themselves to be used as pitiable tools to perpetuate such ill will. In 2020, we saw heavily bearded police officers in footage with earrings building up to the 2020 election. This is an unethical and unprofessional value of the police service. The police that is supposed to protect the citizens and keep the peace of the country are now terrorizing the people and their conduct and posturing is a threat to the peace and equanimity we have enjoy in the past. Violence and impunity have become a mundane activity in Ghana, today.



When Mr. George Floyd was Lynched in the US, world leaders and civil societies joined in the call that "the black lives matter". It was completely scandalous and disappointing when Nana Addo scampered to join the unanimous call while hot bullets pierced the flesh of innocent armless effervescent young people in Teachiman and other parts of the country. Clearly, Nana Addo is a dictator, clandestinely orchestrating the return of a culture of silence.



As if that is not enough, Ghanaians woke up one chilly morning to hear bad news, that a reputable chief of deep-seated wisdom try to measure the president's own words "be citizens, not spectators" call out government to complete a secondary school in his traditional area to ameliorate the plights of students.



Surprisingly, Nana Addo gave a revolting, jabberwocky, and meaningless reply to the Chief. Such arrogance, vulgarity, opulence, and ostentatious lifestyle of government officials is beyond human logical imagination.

At this time of excruciating pain, and untold hardship, this clueless government is hell-bent on imposing on us obnoxious Electronic thievery ( E-levy). What crime has Ghanaians committed to deserve this treatment? I am without doubt that, no amount of slick moves, head games, skullduggery and obscurantism will save this killer policy in parliament.



One would have thought, as the NPP claims they have the men, one would have spit wisdom into the ears of this recalcitrant Nana Addo and his appointees to know that, the town hall meetings they resort to are a waste of taxpayers' money and an effortless venture. Perhaps, the people who need these useless meetings are the SALL people, the other constituencies, municipalities, and metropolitans have representatives in parliament.



Perhaps, Keta municipal people will need it to understand why they should pay this tax and be left to the clemency of God when tidal waves strike them. The entire populace is heard loud and clear in the Parliament of Ghana.



Some disappointed NPP youths now sing the mantra that "Alan Kyeremanten led Npp will do better". This gives more meaning to the saying that "the devil you know is better than the angel you don't know". "It's only a fool whose testicle is a step on twice" is also true.



NPP remains a big problem to the development of this country. They are smart in scamming Ghanaians with unrealistic, sugar-coated, and sloganeering manifestos.

Remember, an armed robber is always smarter than the owner.



The day Npp will be relegated in the minds of Ghanaians marks the resurgence of Ghana becoming the next Dubai in Africa.