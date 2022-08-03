NPP polling station agents, coordinators and constituency execs must ignore Chairman Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi is the Ashanti Regional chairman of the NPP

Disgraced Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is further deepening the division in the party by publicly endorsing the candidature of Vice-president Dr. Mahamud Bawumia as flag-bearer in the primaries.

This is in blatant disregard of warnings from the National Executive in recent times for party leaders at all levels not to endorse anyperson purporting to vie for the party’s flag-bearership.



This call has been also been welcomed by numerous well-meaning party supporters, sympathizers and some senior patriots to unite the party who see such premature and ill-motivated pronouncements as deepening the division in the party and the surest way to defeat in 2024.



But as if spitting in the faces, of the national executive and the very many well-meaning loyalists, a video circulating on social media, shows the discredited Chairman Wontumi addressing some purported of the party and shamefully asking them to back the candidature of the Veep.



Worst of all, the incorrigible Chairman using quotations from the Holy Bible, he urges the party officials to go agains the edict of the party’s national executives and show their support for Dr. Bawumia.

Reacting to the disgraceful posture of Chairman Wontumi, a group of NPP Party supporters, known as Fair Play Pushers (FPP) has discredited Chairman Wontumi’s rants and appealed to polling station agents and the others to rather vote for a candidate who has contributed to and served the Party longest. To them, they see Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the worst choice the party executives could make if they are serious about ‘Breaking the 8’.



The leader of the Group, Kweku Appiah Manu retorted blatantly, “Bawumia cannot win the national elections for us. Delegates and polling station officers must not waste their votes on him”. He added that, “NPP’s best and potential candidate to help us ‘Break the 8’ is Alan Kyerematen, Period!”



“People should ignore the antics by the disgraced Chairman Wontumi and be realistic in choosing the candidate that can face off the opposition. Bawumiah can’t”, Appiah Manu concluded.