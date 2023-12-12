NPP’s dream of 'breaking the 8' is a mere wishful thinking – trust me!

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

From empirical observations, up until the time of writing this article, I can assert without fear or favour that the NPP’s aspiration to “break the 8” is more wishful thinking, mere rhetoric, or a fanciful idea than a reality. It is just a political slogan that holds no water but overflowing with deceits.

Yes, I initially bought into the idea when it was first mooted and finally embraced by the rank and file of the NPP membership, supporters, and sympathisers. I yearned for the materialisation of that idea since I have always been against the 8-year cyclical rotation of political power between the two mainstream political parties, thus, the NPP and NDC.



Such a fixed 8-yearly change of rulership baton between the NPP and NDC is surely a recipe for the perpetration and perpetuation of official corruption by the nation’s politicians. It enables their active involvement in corrupt practices without fear since the ruling party for fear of reprisal, will dare not prosecute their colleagues in the opposition, hence the resultant ramifications of corruption through what is, “you scratch my back, I scratch your back”.



The fact of the possibility of dealing a blow to the cranium of official corruption if “Breaking the 8” could become successful, I supported the idea.



However, little did I know that the NPPs themselves never knew how to “break the 8” despite shouting it loud in the valleys and on top of the mountains.



Does it matter how the NPP through authentic means breaks the 8? No!



Does it make any difference if any capable member of the NPP leads them to break the 8? Yes, to the NPP hierarchy, it makes a huge difference.

For them, if a particular candidate is not presented, they will never agree to the methodology of breaking the 8. They will rather prefer bidding adieu to power, to presenting any other candidate from their party who stands the greater chance of breaking the 8 for NPP.



The NPP leaderships are behaving irresponsibly like the Pharisees who were still looking forward to receiving the Messiah from God whereas the Messiah in the person of Jesus Christ was right in their midst. The fact he came from humble origins, Mary and Joseph, and been born in a manger, the Pharisees could never convincingly accept him as Messiah.



Again, a person who had been praying to God for the past several years for certain wishes of his to be granted, could not realise when God granted them hence, he could not avail himself of the opportunities so presented in fulfillment of his prayers. He was expecting God to have gone through his favourite friends but not his enemy to help him receive the blessings and material things he had hoped for.



God knew why he opened the gates of his prosperity through his enemy. Was God not trying to kill two birds using one stone? Could it not be that God wanted to bring the two enemies back together as friends as they were previously and then have the wishes of the prayerful man materialised at the same time?



Going back to the NPP leaders, as corrupt as most of them are, God gave them Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) to help break the 8 but they wouldn’t have that. They knew Kennedy to be too disciplinarian, honest, incorruptible, and visionary so they would not have him as their candidate to break the 8.



If it is through only Kennedy that their breaking the 8 could be possible, then they would prefer to lose the elections to NDC. And to lose the election in 2024, they will!

The NPP leaders for their love of corruption and always seeking to satisfy their parochial interests, have settled for a softie that they can manipulate like puppets with strings attached to their limbs and pulled on to do the operator’s bid.



NPPs are already in opposition long before election 2024 is held, trust me.



I shall come back to explain why the NPP could not properly read, understand, and interpret the signs indicating how their wish to break the 8 could happen. They have until today not studied the mood of the electorates.



Kennedy was the sure bet for the NPP to break the 8 but they lost that opportunity because of their short-sightedness, greed, selfishness, and hatred.